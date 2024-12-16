There was a strong debate between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet on the radio.Marc-Olivier Cook
Good part of the altercation between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet at BPM Sports. pic.twitter.com/lhRrv9uwpy
— Juicer Mc Gooser (@LEGEE17) December 16, 2024
The tone rose, Martin Lemay wanted to speak again… And Mathias Brunet decided to leave the studio before things got any more out of hand.
And let’s just say that the host of Retour des Sportifs looked quite upset, judging by the way he got up…
Martin Lemay, on the other hand, also hosts the show “On Jase” on RDS during lunchtime.
Thank goodness the BPM Sports Christmas party has already passed…
It should be noted that the station removed its live video on YouTube to protect itself. Mathias Brunet’s segment was also not published on the station’s website.
Let’s recall in conclusion that this is not the first time we have seen a clash between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet.
Both are passionate and they do not always agree on the same point… But today, it was much more intense than usual.