There was a strong debate between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet on the radio.

Good part of the altercation between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet at BPM Sports. pic.twitter.com/lhRrv9uwpy — Juicer Mc Gooser (@LEGEE17) December 16, 2024

Mathias Brunet and Martin Lemay have been collaborating for several years.But now, the chain seems to have dropped in this afternoon, while Mathias was in the studio for his daily segment.Things got loud:Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet disagreed on a point and things escalated quickly afterward.

The tone rose, Martin Lemay wanted to speak again… And Mathias Brunet decided to leave the studio before things got any more out of hand.

At the end of the video above, we also see Martin Lemay quickly getting up from his chair to go down the hall of the station, presumably to talk to Mathias Brunet.

And let’s just say that the host of Retour des Sportifs looked quite upset, judging by the way he got up…

Mathias Brunet has his podcast (Processus) which he hosts alongside Simon Boisvert.

Martin Lemay, on the other hand, also hosts the show “On Jase” on RDS during lunchtime.

That said, one might wonder if the relationship between the two men is still good after what happened today.

Thank goodness the BPM Sports Christmas party has already passed…

It should be noted that the station removed its live video on YouTube to protect itself. Mathias Brunet’s segment was also not published on the station’s website.

Let’s recall in conclusion that this is not the first time we have seen a clash between Martin Lemay and Mathias Brunet.

Both are passionate and they do not always agree on the same point… But today, it was much more intense than usual.