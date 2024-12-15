A victory that feels good for the Rocket

A victory that feels good for the RocketJonathan Di Gregorio
3 buts, 2 passes, la première étoile!
3 goals, 2 assists, the first star!
FLORIAN XHEKAJ#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/llQ86LG9KB
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 15, 2024
Le Rocket de Laval n’a plus que 5 points de priorité sur une place en séries malgré un départ fracassant à sa saison. La troupe de Pascal Vincent traverse une période creuse et a subi la défaite dans 8 de ses 11 derniers matchs. Ça reprend cet après-midi à Bridgeport.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 15, 2024
This is not dramatic, but there is notably a decline in the team’s defensive performance as the goaltending duo is less dominant.
In their first 14 games, the Rocket allowed only 31 goals for an excellent average of 2.21 goals allowed per game. In the last twelve games, the team’s average is 3.35.
For now, I do not believe that the Rocket’s coach, Pascal Vincent, should press the panic button while his team is still well positioned in the standings with seven games above .500.
Premier match pour Hoefenmayer
First game for Hof! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/3iFbVRzzFS
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 15, 2024
In Brief
– It’s going to cost a lot for Vlad!
Une question à beaucoup plus de 100$… (@BlueJays) https://t.co/unB5Z695W5
— Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) December 15, 2024
– Another victory for the Chiefs.
FINAL: @Chiefs improve to 13-1! #KCvsCLE pic.twitter.com/3fLHPGMr6L
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
– The Ravens too strong for the Giants.
FINAL: Lamar throws 5 TDs in a big Ravens Week 15 win. #BALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/Vr9Z2gIBnI
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
– Ninth victory for the Texans.
FINAL: @HoustonTexans improve to 9-5! #MIAvsHOU pic.twitter.com/9vxdAjzvlt
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
– And for the Commanders.
FINAL: @Commanders hang on and improve to 9-5! #WASvsNO pic.twitter.com/SvHRWCYwGK
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
– A nice hat trick!
The best of the best pic.twitter.com/OkZ6NWmTPE
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 15, 2024
– Canada wins.
GAME OVER! Koen Senft scores twice, leading West past East for the bronze medal.
MATCH FINI! Koen Senft marque deux buts, et Ouest bat Est pour gagner le bronze.
https://t.co/qxWncnPSyI
https://t.co/OQyNk4E8Dj#WJAC | #DMJA pic.twitter.com/1HHGHvILns
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 15, 2024