Rocket: Vincent Arseneau (team heavyweight) to face Cédric Paré and the Marlies

 Félix Forget
Cédric Paré’s name has become popular in Montreal for all the wrong reasons in recent months. The Québécois forward, who faced the Habs in a warm-up game, pulled his knee out in front of Patrik Laine, injuring the Canadiens’ forward.

He didn’t exactly make many friends in town that night.

And yesterday, on his return to Laval, he was loudly booed all evening… but he finally had the last laugh, scoring the winning goal in the shootout. And he took the opportunity to taunt the crowd.

During the game, the Rocket guys invited him to dance, but Paré refused. But seeing him taunt the crowd must have pissed off the Rocket… who responded in kind.

Today, the club will be dressing Vincent Arseneau, the team’s heavyweight. And it’s safe to assume that it’s not just because Sean Farrell had a tough night last night.

For those less familiar with him, Arseneau is no soft touch. He’s a real heavyweight… and last season, he proved it against a certain Matt Rempe.

It was quite a fight.

We’re also talking about a guy who, without fighting, brings a physical element that helps the club. He’ll be playing alongside Luke Tuch and Florian Xhekaj, which will make for a very physical line-up at Pascal Vincent’s disposal.

Obviously, the Rocket mustn’t get out of his game just to send a message to Paré. That said, it’s logical to think that the Marlies’ forward should receive a visit from one of the three forwards in this line.

Let’s see what happens.


Overtime

– Speaking of the Rocket.

– Connor Bedard thinks he can make football investments.

– Owen Beck’s former GM isn’t surprised to see him succeed.

