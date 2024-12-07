Rocket: Vincent Arseneau (team heavyweight) to face Cédric Paré and the Marlies

Cédric Paré’s name has become popular in Montreal for all the wrong reasons in recent months. The Québécois forward, who faced the Habs in a warm-up game, pulled his knee out in front of Patrik Laine, injuring the Canadiens’ forward.

He didn’t exactly make many friends in town that night.

And yesterday, on his return to Laval, he was loudly booed all evening… but he finally had the last laugh, scoring the winning goal in the shootout. And he took the opportunity to taunt the crowd.

Well, well, well, how the turntables… Paré scores in the shootout to clinch the win for Toronto and then gives it back to the Rocket fans, who had been on his case all night. pic.twitter.com/5IHY7YQkrf – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 7, 2024

During the game, the Rocket guys invited him to dance, but Paré refused. But seeing him taunt the crowd must have pissed off the Rocket… who responded in kind.

Today, the club will be dressing Vincent Arseneau, the team’s heavyweight. And it’s safe to assume that it’s not just because Sean Farrell had a tough night last night.

Vincent Arseneau will face the Marlies this afternoon. Sean Farrell will take his place after a tough game last night. Arseneau-Xhekaj-Tuch line. It won’t be restful for the opponent. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 7, 2024

For those less familiar with him, Arseneau is no soft touch. He’s a real heavyweight… and last season, he proved it against a certain Matt Rempe.

There’s a new fight of the year candidate every week in the @TheAHL Matt Rempe(@WolfPackAHL) Vincent Arseneau(@AHLBruins)pic.twitter.com/gtfj1zK1CZ – Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) January 14, 2024

It was quite a fight.

We’re also talking about a guy who, without fighting, brings a physical element that helps the club. He’ll be playing alongside Luke Tuch and Florian Xhekaj, which will make for a very physical line-up at Pascal Vincent’s disposal.

Obviously, the Rocket mustn’t get out of his game just to send a message to Paré. That said, it’s logical to think that the Marlies’ forward should receive a visit from one of the three forwards in this line.

Let’s see what happens.

