Cédric Paré gives Marlies victory (and taunts Rocket crowd)Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Cédric Paré, who had injured Patrik Laine in a pre-game warm-up, was booed off the ice as he made his return to Quebec for a hockey game.
Fans were eagerly awaiting his return, and he was booed throughout the game. However, it was Paré who had the last laugh, scoring the winning goal in the shootout.
Well, well, well, how the turntables…
Paré scores in the shootout to clinch the win for Toronto and then gives it back to the Rocket fans, who had been on his case all night. pic.twitter.com/5IHY7YQkrf
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 7, 2024
STONE COLD STEEVER pic.twitter.com/boJ9CnEalk
– Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) December 7, 2024
As RDS analyst Stéphane Leroux points out, after a very difficult start to the season last year, Dobes has not only recovered well, he’s been dominant in front of the net.
Goaltender Jakub Dobes @Lil_Doby44 @RocketLaval looked completely different a year ago
From the start of 23-24 to December 6, 2023
Record of 3-5-2 average of 4.51 and efficiency of .864
Since record 29-16-5 average of 2.51 and efficiency of .915
Night and day #AHL
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 6, 2024
I’m one of those who would give him a chance to play a game with the Habs between now and the end of the season, even if it means sending him back to the AHL right afterwards. He’s earned a chance to prove himself, and the sample size doesn’t have to be large.
Another prospect who’s getting comfortable in Laval is Owen Beck. After scoring the winning goal the other day in Rochester, he did it again tonight with another fine goal. He came out of nowhere to surprise the Toronto defense and tie the game 1-1.
Owen Beck comes out of nowhere, grabs the puck and scores!
Owen Beck comes out of nowhere, gets the puck and scores! https://t.co/vScrMdMEgD pic.twitter.com/9IcZhJ6VIA
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 7, 2024
There’s a lot of talk that Jake Evans could sign a contract extension with the Habs, but Beck’s performance could make it difficult for the team to take his place.
