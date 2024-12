Luke Richardson left the Canadiens after the 21-22 season to become head coach of the Blackhawks.

However, the team in Chicago has never performed well since his arrival… And now management has lost patience.

Sources say #Blackhawks have fired coach Luke Richardson. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 5, 2024

According to Frank Seravalli on Twitter, the Blackhawks have decided to fire him:

More details to come…