Cédric Paré against the Rocket: “in my opinion, Xhekaj… it could be”.

We all remember what Cédric Paré did two months ago, don’t we?

In a warm-up game, he injured Patrik Laine. As a result, he made a lot of enemies in Quebec. Things got out of hand and the story took on enormous proportions.We remember his name, anyway.

In recent months, water has flowed under the bridge. Paré’s name came out of the news, Laine said he didn’t hold it against him, and recently the Finn returned to the game.

He has, by necessity, brought the fun back into the Bell Centre.

Why am I talking about Paré this morning? Because in his morning column on BPM Sports, Anthony Marcotte talked about the fact that the player’s current club, the Toronto Marlies, will be in Laval this weekend.

And, of course, he wondered if that was going to be a big deal.

The question on the table (apart from whether the Québécois, who played eight games this year with the Maple Leafs’ training club, will be dressed) is whether the hatred that inhabits the people of Montreal also inhabits the guys from Laval.

In my opinion, Florian Xhekaj… could be. – Anthony Marcotte

If it does, Marcotte has a theory.The Rocket will be back at home tomorrow, and the club will be looking to stick some wins together. And with only two road games in the next month, it just might happen.

For all these reasons, I have a feeling there’ll be a great atmosphere at Place Bell tomorrow.

Overtime

– Read on.

– A name to watch on the market.

Why the Islanders’ Brock Nelson could become the NHL’s most intriguing trade chip https://t.co/TSNKoVcnoU pic.twitter.com/izopF0jHxf – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 5, 2024

– Enjoy.

Marc Denis: Was Politics Behind Montembeault With Team Canada? https://t.co/mKlOEaPpWS – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 5, 2024

– Like it or not?

Tempo, the name of Toronto’s new women’s basketball team https://t.co/id6G68657y – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 5, 2024

– Joel Farabee defends Travis Sanheim’s presence at the Four Nations Confrontation.