Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Third defeat in a row: the Rocket’s fairy tale appears to be over

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Third defeat in a row: the Rocket’s fairy tale appears to be over
Credit: Yesterday morning, I told you about the Laval Rocket, who had just suffered their fourth loss in their last five games on Friday night, losing a two-goal lead to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It was a game the Rocket should have won, but missed out on. The good news is that Pascal Vincent’s team had a […]
Yesterday morning, I told you about the Laval Rocket, who had just suffered their fourth loss in their last five games on Friday night, losing a two-goal lead to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

It was a game the Rocket should have won, but missed out on.

The good news is that Pascal Vincent’s team had a chance to bounce back last night, when they were back in action, this time against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Unfortunately, the same scenario played out for the second night in a row, as the Rocket once again blew a two-goal lead and lost the game in regulation time.

Laval lost 4-3 to the Phantoms, after leading 2-0.

This tough loss worsens the Rocket’s record, which now stands at five defeats in their last six games.

It’s a real shame, because everything seemed to be in place last night for the Rocket to end their lethargy.

But by allowing three goals in less than five minutes in the third period, Laval really shot themselves in the foot.

In short, after a near-perfect start to the season, Pascal Vincent and the Laval Rocket’s fairy tale seems officially over, and this coincides exactly with Joshua Roy’s recent recall to Montreal.

Indeed, since Roy was recalled to the NHL, Laval has lost three consecutive games, and has yet to win without its number 10.

The Rocket’s last victory came last Saturday, when Joshua Roy had three points (one goal, two assists) and six shots in a 3-1 win over the Belleville Senators.

So Roy’s absence is really being felt right now, and the Rocket is suffering.

Fortunately for Pascal Vincent and his team, Roy should be back in Laval shortly, as Patrik Laine is expected to return to action in Montreal in the next few days.

Roy is likely to be the one to suffer.

In short, Pascal Vincent will have to find solutions to put an end to this bad patch and get his team back on the winning track.

The only bright spot at the moment is that Jared Davidson continues to score and dominate.

In fact, he scored his 10ᵉ goal of the season last night, which now gives him 15 points in 17 games.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and 16 points in 38 games.

If he continues to perform like this, Davidson really deserves an NHL call-up.

At 22 years of age, Davidson continues to show great progression, and could become an interesting player for the Habs in the future.


Overtime

– The Canadiens rank 2ᵉ in the Tankathon!

– No surprises so far in the Atlantic Division.

– Really impressive.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content