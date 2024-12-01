Third defeat in a row: the Rocket’s fairy tale appears to be over

Third defeat in a row: the Rocket’s fairy tale appears to be overMathis Therrien
The good news is that Pascal Vincent’s team had a chance to bounce back last night, when they were back in action, this time against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
This tough loss worsens the Rocket’s record, which now stands at five defeats in their last six games.
The Rocket has just dropped 3 games it could have won on the road this week. Another 2-0 lead was squandered last night against the Phantoms. A first lethargy for Pascal Vincent’s troupe this season with 5 setbacks in their last 6.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 1, 2024
It’s a real shame, because everything seemed to be in place last night for the Rocket to end their lethargy.
In short, after a near-perfect start to the season, Pascal Vincent and the Laval Rocket’s fairy tale seems officially over, and this coincides exactly with Joshua Roy’s recent recall to Montreal.
The Rocket’s last victory came last Saturday, when Joshua Roy had three points (one goal, two assists) and six shots in a 3-1 win over the Belleville Senators.
So Roy’s absence is really being felt right now, and the Rocket is suffering.
In fact, he scored his 10ᵉ goal of the season last night, which now gives him 15 points in 17 games.
Jared Davidson breaks the ice
Davy opens the scoring! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/a7vZi846Ti
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 1, 2024
