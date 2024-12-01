Third defeat in a row: the Rocket’s fairy tale appears to be over

The good news is that Pascal Vincent’s team had a chance to bounce back last night, when they were back in action, this time against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Unfortunately, the same scenario played out for the second night in a row, as the Rocket once again blew a two-goal lead and lost the game in regulation time.Laval lost 4-3 to the Phantoms, after leading 2-0.

This tough loss worsens the Rocket’s record, which now stands at five defeats in their last six games.

The Rocket has just dropped 3 games it could have won on the road this week. Another 2-0 lead was squandered last night against the Phantoms. A first lethargy for Pascal Vincent’s troupe this season with 5 setbacks in their last 6. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 1, 2024

It’s a real shame, because everything seemed to be in place last night for the Rocket to end their lethargy.

But by allowing three goals in less than five minutes in the third period, Laval really shot themselves in the foot.

In short, after a near-perfect start to the season, Pascal Vincent and the Laval Rocket’s fairy tale seems officially over, and this coincides exactly with Joshua Roy’s recent recall to Montreal.

Indeed, since Roy was recalled to the NHL, Laval has lost three consecutive games, and has yet to win without its number 10.

The Rocket’s last victory came last Saturday, when Joshua Roy had three points (one goal, two assists) and six shots in a 3-1 win over the Belleville Senators.

So Roy’s absence is really being felt right now, and the Rocket is suffering.

Fortunately for Pascal Vincent and his team, Roy should be back in Laval shortly, as Patrik Laine is expected to return to action in Montreal in the next few days.Roy is likely to be the one to suffer.In short, Pascal Vincent will have to find solutions to put an end to this bad patch and get his team back on the winning track.The only bright spot at the moment is that Jared Davidson continues to score and dominate.

In fact, he scored his 10ᵉ goal of the season last night, which now gives him 15 points in 17 games.

Jared Davidson breaks the ice

Davy opens the scoring! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/a7vZi846Ti – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 1, 2024

Last season, he scored 11 goals and 16 points in 38 games.If he continues to perform like this, Davidson really deserves an NHL call-up.At 22 years of age, Davidson continues to show great progression, and could become an interesting player for the Habs in the future.

