 Mathis Therrien
Four defeats in their last five games: the Rocket slip to 3rd place in their division
As everyone knows, the Laval Rocket got off to an excellent start to the season, even setting a franchise record with eight consecutive wins.

The club was performing wonderfully, and even as individuals, almost every player stood out.

However, in the team’s last five games, things didn’t go so well.

After suffering their first two-game losing streak last week, the Rocket have just suffered another, escaping 5-3 last night to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Rocket have now lost four of their last five games, which is starting to look worrying, especially considering that yesterday, Pascal Vincent’s team completely blew a game that looked like a win.

The Montreal Canadiens’ training club had a 3-1 lead in the game, but still found a way to lose in regulation time despite their clear dominance (32-20 in shots on goal).

Several errors cost the Rocket the game.

It’s a defeat that hurts, and Pascal Vincent made a point of letting his players know it directly during the game.

Trailing by two goals late in the game, the Rocket head coach voluntarily decided not to pull goaltender Connor Hughes in favor of a sixth skater, because he felt his players hadn’t shown him they’d be capable of scoring two goals.

Vincent even added some after the game.

“We’ve got some little tendencies lately that we’ll have to address and we’ll have a few games for that. When you think you’re too cute in this league, it’s always going to make you pay.” – Pascal Vincent

In short, it’s a direct and clear message to the Rocket players.

With last night’s defeat, the Laval Rocket, who dominated their division until recently, now find themselves in 3rd place in the North Division.

Laval has therefore slipped two places in terms of team points percentage.

(Credit: TheAHL.com)
And in the overall standings, the Rocket slipped from first to sixth in the entire AHL.

In short, Pascal Vincent’s team will have to get their act together and get back to their good early-season habits.


