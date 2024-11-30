Four defeats in their last five games: the Rocket slip to 3rd place in their division

As everyone knows, the Laval Rocket got off to an excellent start to the season, even setting a franchise record with eight consecutive wins.The club was performing wonderfully, and even as individuals, almost every player stood out.

However, in the team’s last five games, things didn’t go so well.

After suffering their first two-game losing streak last week, the Rocket have just suffered another, escaping 5-3 last night to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Rocket have now lost four of their last five games, which is starting to look worrying, especially considering that yesterday, Pascal Vincent’s team completely blew a game that looked like a win.

The Montreal Canadiens’ training club had a 3-1 lead in the game, but still found a way to lose in regulation time despite their clear dominance (32-20 in shots on goal).

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/6iGvfRjBKu – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 30, 2024

It’s a defeat that hurts, and Pascal Vincent made a point of letting his players know it directly during the game.

Trailing by two goals late in the game, the Rocket head coach voluntarily decided not to pull goaltender Connor Hughes in favor of a sixth skater, because he felt his players hadn’t shown him they’d be capable of scoring two goals.

Pascal Vincent voluntarily decided not to withdraw his goaltender late in the game, trailing by two goals. “The way we played in the third and on our powerplay, my players didn’t show me that we had the elements to score twice. We have… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 30, 2024

“We’ve got some little tendencies lately that we’ll have to address and we’ll have a few games for that. When you think you’re too cute in this league, it’s always going to make you pay.” – Pascal Vincent

Vincent even added some after the game.

In short, it’s a direct and clear message to the Rocket players.

With last night’s defeat, the Laval Rocket, who dominated their division until recently, now find themselves in 3rd place in the North Division.

Laval has therefore slipped two places in terms of team points percentage.And in the overall standings, the Rocket slipped from first to sixth in the entire AHL.

In short, Pascal Vincent’s team will have to get their act together and get back to their good early-season habits.

Overtime

– The Rocket will be looking to bounce back today.

– How much effort will the Rangers put in today against the Canadiens?

A full 60-minute effort? Too much to ask for from #NYR? I mean, they are playing the 2024-25 Canadiens, not the 1970’s Dynasty Canadiens .. . https://t.co/kNRp2SttLL – Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) November 30, 2024

– Really ridiculous.

Facebook will censor anything now. We wrote a text entitled “five candidates to bail out when the injured return” with the liner “the time for decisions is approaching”. Fb deemed it violent/delicate and banned the post. After review, it decided to… pic.twitter.com/iBYmQWrYUH – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 30, 2024

– Things are going well for Jared Spurgeon and the Wild.

Jared Spurgeon spent Thanksgiving hosting 14 #mnwild teammates (31 adults, 22 children) at his house. Yesterday, he celebrated his 35th birthday by scoring two goals in a come-from-behind win. Most importantly, he’s healthy and playing great. My piece> https://t.co/r3otIKFH9M – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 30, 2024

– Coming up.