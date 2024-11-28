Zach Hyman heads for a twelve-goal season

Zach Hyman heads for a twelve-goal seasonJonathan Di Gregorio
The Edmonton Oilers forward has just three goals in twenty games so far this season. At this rate, he’ll end the campaign with twelve goals, a far cry from last year’s 54.
And with only three goals, the Oilers are paying dearly for Hyman, who signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the club in the summer of 2021. Although his contract only counts for 5.5 million on the salary cap, the forward will receive 7.7 million this year. That’s an expensive goal!
What’s more, his disappointing start to the season could cost him his place with Team Canadiens for the 4 Nations Confrontation. The man who many saw as part of Canada’s line-up could well see his position slip from his grasp.
One wonders whether the Canadiens will opt for Hyman’s natural chemistry with McDavid, or prefer a player with better stats. We should know shortly, as the final line-ups should be announced within the next few days.
However, it’s possible that Hyman has been playing with an injury for some time, as the Alberta club has just placed the player on the injured list without giving further details.
“A big part of my game is producing and helping the team win, and when you’re not playing, you can’t do that.”
Oilers forward Zach Hyman shares his frustration with the media about being sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. pic.twitter.com/HMWxEiVaZe
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2024
“He’s been going through the steps, he’s feeling much better, and there’s a chance he’ll play sometime this road trip.”
Edmonton Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch provides an update on forward Zach Hyman’s potential return to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/Ec0rSmQZh1
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2024
