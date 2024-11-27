Stanley25: The Habs are keeping a close eye on a young Québécois center forward.

It’s already November 27. We’ve already typed 7 of our 10 Stanley25 season 2 episodes.

Only three more to go before the holidays…

the COVID

Yesterday, it took me all my change to get to the 9millions studio;cold is hitting hard this year.

But that didn’t stop us from releasing some interesting news during the episode, which I recommend you watch.

1. After talking to one of his contacts at the Rangers during his trip to Vancouver, JT came to a clear conclusion: Jeff Gorton is the big boss at the Canadiens. People who work for other teams confirm that the Canadiens’ decisions are made according to the wishes of Jeff Gorton, not Kent Hughes.

2. Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson are untradeable. Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia could leave, but don’t expect to get anything interesting in return.

3. Some players hung over the chapel in honor of Guy Lafleur… and Geoff Molson didn’t like it.

4. Jean Trudel and I were barred from a Lane Hutson signing last weekend. Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson’s agents really have a fixation with us…

A signing session with Cole Caufield turned into a shitshow last week.

6. The Canadiens (Nick Bobrov, Martin Lapointe and Serge Boisvert) have been spying on young Caleb Desnoyers on several occasions since the start of the season, notably in Quebec City. It will be interesting to see where the Canadiens will draft in the first round next June, and where Caleb Desnoyers will end up on the final lists (especially the Habs’).

– The Canadiens are in Columbus right now.

The two guys have known each other for a long time Source : Anthony Martineau pic.twitter.com/yZtOTyr3ai – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 27, 2024

Here’s how the #CFMTL has written/ranked its staff on its official website. You can see a certain hierarchy (or not). Personally, I’m inclined to see one: the 2 main directors come before the others. pic.twitter.com/WYmd9alqm2 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 27, 2024

– 900th NHL game for Jon Cooper.

Jon Cooper will coach in his 900th NHL game tonight. I asked him how he has changed as a coach over those 900 games … “I don’t know if I am wiser but I am definitely more experienced. I’ll never forget my first game walking through the tunnel and having to face Marty Brodeur… – Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 27, 2024

