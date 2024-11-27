Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Stanley25: The Habs are keeping a close eye on a young Québécois center forward.

 Maxime Truman
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Stanley25: The Habs are keeping a close eye on a young Québécois center forward.
Credit: It’s already November 27. We’ve already typed 7 of our 10 Stanley25 season 2 episodes. Only three more to go before the holidays… Yesterday, it took me all my change to get to the 9millions studio; the COVID cold is hitting hard this year. But that didn’t stop us from releasing some interesting news during […]

It’s already November 27. We’ve already typed 7 of our 10 Stanley25 season 2 episodes.

Only three more to go before the holidays…

Yesterday, it took me all my change to get to the 9millions studio; the COVID cold is hitting hard this year.

But that didn’t stop us from releasing some interesting news during the episode, which I recommend you watch.

1. After talking to one of his contacts at the Rangers during his trip to Vancouver, JT came to a clear conclusion: Jeff Gorton is the big boss at the Canadiens. People who work for other teams confirm that the Canadiens’ decisions are made according to the wishes of Jeff Gorton, not Kent Hughes.

2. Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson are untradeable. Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia could leave, but don’t expect to get anything interesting in return.

3. Some players hung over the chapel in honor of Guy Lafleur… and Geoff Molson didn’t like it.

4. Jean Trudel and I were barred from a Lane Hutson signing last weekend. Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson’s agents really have a fixation with us…

5. A signing session with Cole Caufield turned into a shitshow last week.

6. The Canadiens (Nick Bobrov, Martin Lapointe and Serge Boisvert) have been spying on young Caleb Desnoyers on several occasions since the start of the season, notably in Quebec City. It will be interesting to see where the Canadiens will draft in the first round next June, and where Caleb Desnoyers will end up on the final lists (especially the Habs’).

Enjoy your viewing, gang!


Overtime

– The Canadiens are in Columbus right now.

– What do you think?

– 900th NHL game for Jon Cooper.

– It’s time to think about the future.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content