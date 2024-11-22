Controversial goal in Chicoutimi, fans throw beer cans on the ice rink

In the “unusual scene” category, it’s hard to beat what happened last night in the QMJHL during a game involving the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Moncton Wildcats at Centre Georges-Vézina.

Fans in attendance were appalled by the situation when they saw the video replay and began throwing objects on the rink, including beer cans.

The Centre Georges-Vézina is in an uproar. The officials had just awarded a goal that was clearly no good. On video replay, the puck hits the post. Objects rain down on the ice. The referees go back to the video replay. #lesoleil pic.twitter.com/jryrgGUnB7 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) November 22, 2024

The score was 3-3 when Moncton forward Riley Sampson hit the post before play was eventually stopped. So far so good, except that the referees were asked to review the sequence and awarded a completely invisible goal.Fortunately, the story had a happy ending for the fans as the referees reviewed the footage again and obviously realized the error.

They cancelled the goal and the Saguenéens ended up winning the game.

Mikaël Lalancette clarified the facts following the information he received.

The facts were clarified for us: 1- the puck ends up on the post and we go to the restart even if the officials don’t believe there’s a goal;

2- the league supervisor (an ex-official) states that an angle establishes that there is a goal, the referees award it;

3- the restart goes … https://t.co/NEiCg7SV81 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) November 22, 2024

It was a supervisor who called the refereesto point out that he had an angle from which he could clearly tell there was a goal.

It’s a crazy sequence of events that’s hard to explain. How could a supervisor look at the restart and say without a doubt that there was a goal?

Let’s bet that the QMJHL will take action to prevent this from happening again.

Then there’s the reaction of the fans in the arena. I’m one of those people who believes that throwing objects like beer cans on the ice is not the right way to complain.

It’s just a bad image that this sequence gives off, despite the fact that the decision is clearly wrong.

