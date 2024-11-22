Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Controversial goal in Chicoutimi, fans throw beer cans on the ice rink

 Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Controversial goal in Chicoutimi, fans throw beer cans on the ice rink
Credit: In the “unusual scene” category, it’s hard to beat what happened last night in the QMJHL during a game involving the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Moncton Wildcats at Centre Georges-Vézina. The score was 3-3 when Moncton forward Riley Sampson hit the post before play was eventually stopped. So far so good, except that the referees were […]

In the “unusual scene” category, it’s hard to beat what happened last night in the QMJHL during a game involving the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Moncton Wildcats at Centre Georges-Vézina.

The score was 3-3 when Moncton forward Riley Sampson hit the post before play was eventually stopped. So far so good, except that the referees were asked to review the sequence and awarded a completely invisible goal.

Fans in attendance were appalled by the situation when they saw the video replay and began throwing objects on the rink, including beer cans.

Fortunately, the story had a happy ending for the fans as the referees reviewed the footage again and obviously realized the error.

They cancelled the goal and the Saguenéens ended up winning the game.

Mikaël Lalancette clarified the facts following the information he received.

It was a supervisor who called the referees to point out that he had an angle from which he could clearly tell there was a goal.

It’s a crazy sequence of events that’s hard to explain. How could a supervisor look at the restart and say without a doubt that there was a goal?

Let’s bet that the QMJHL will take action to prevent this from happening again.

Then there’s the reaction of the fans in the arena. I’m one of those people who believes that throwing objects like beer cans on the ice is not the right way to complain.

It’s just a bad image that this sequence gives off, despite the fact that the decision is clearly wrong.


Overtime

– An interesting question to ask.

– What a start for the Rocket!

– The end of an era in Toronto.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content