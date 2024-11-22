Controversial goal in Chicoutimi, fans throw beer cans on the ice rink

Controversial goal in Chicoutimi, fans throw beer cans on the ice rinkPablo Herrera-Vergara
In the “unusual scene” category, it’s hard to beat what happened last night in the QMJHL during a game involving the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Moncton Wildcats at Centre Georges-Vézina.
The Centre Georges-Vézina is in an uproar.
The officials had just awarded a goal that was clearly no good. On video replay, the puck hits the post. Objects rain down on the ice.
They cancelled the goal and the Saguenéens ended up winning the game.
Mikaël Lalancette clarified the facts following the information he received.
The facts were clarified for us:
1- the puck ends up on the post and we go to the restart even if the officials don’t believe there’s a goal;
2- the league supervisor (an ex-official) states that an angle establishes that there is a goal, the referees award it;
It’s a crazy sequence of events that’s hard to explain. How could a supervisor look at the restart and say without a doubt that there was a goal?
Let’s bet that the QMJHL will take action to prevent this from happening again.
Then there’s the reaction of the fans in the arena. I’m one of those people who believes that throwing objects like beer cans on the ice is not the right way to complain.
It’s just a bad image that this sequence gives off, despite the fact that the decision is clearly wrong.
