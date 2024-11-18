Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj reportedly fights Jake Paul “for $20M”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Arber Xhekaj reportedly fights Jake Paul “for $20M”
Much has been written about Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul.

If there’s one thing Paul is being criticized for, it’s the fact that he fought a 58-year-old man. I won’t throw the first stone at him because I wouldn’t want to face Tyson at any age, but I understand the criticism.

The jokes about Paul, who won last Friday, are numerous. Here’s one of them.

At this morning’s practice, Anthony Martineau decided to ask Arber Xhekaj, on the heels of Friday night’s fight, this: would you say yes to a fight against Jake Paul?

And the main man said that for $20 million, he’d say yes. However, he thinks he’d be too fresh for Paul.

Remember that Mike Tyson received $20 million for his fight, even though he didn’t win. That’s a hefty sum for a fight that isn’t tied to a specific title.

Obviously, it was a fun fight .

And of course, Jake Paul isn’t going to want to fight Arber Xhekaj, who isn’t exactly Mike Tyson material. Not outside Montreal, anyway.

And above all, Xhekaj is still young…

Remember that on Saturday, the Canadiens’ Sheriff fought for the first time this (regular) season and gave a better fight than Tyson and Paul. It wasn’t the same context, but hey.

Anyway, it’s not going to happen. It’s just for fun.


This content was created with the help of AI.

