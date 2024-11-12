Skip to content
Matthew Schaefer, the player who would guarantee a Stanley Cup within 6 years (according to Simon Boisvert)

We’re starting to hear about the next draft (even though it’s still months away) because the Canadiens aren’t having a good season.

Right now, we know that James Hagens is seen as the best prospect in the draft, but there are other interesting names too.

Of the lot? Matthew Schaefer, who plays in the OHL for the Erie Otters.

Schaefer is a 6’2, 183-pound left-handed defenseman who stands out for his skating stroke.

We’re talking about a two-way defenseman… but he’s more than capable of producing offensively.

He collected 10 points (three goals) in eight OHL games this season, at the age of 17. That’s quite an output for a junior defenseman of his age.

Simon Boisvert talked about him on the recent episode of the Processus podcast (with Mathias Brunet), and to hear him tell it, the Canadiens should be targeting Schaefer instead of James Hagens.

Because, according to the Snake, Schaefer could take the Habs to the next level… And beyond:

I’m saying that the player Montreal should go after, and who’s guaranteed a Stanley Cup within the next 6 years, is Matthew Schaefer. – Simon Boisvert

In Simon Boisvert’s eyes, Schaefer is that good:

The Canadiens already have plenty of left-handed defensemen in their ranks, but they don’t necessarily have a left-handed defenseman who has the potential to become a complete #1 on the blue line.

Schaefer has that potential.

Lane Hutson is excellent defensively, but he’s lacking defensively… And Kaiden Guhle is injured too often for that position to be secure for him in the future.

The idea of selecting Matthew Schaefer may therefore gain ground.

In addition to Schaefer and Hagens, there are also two guys who are gaining in popularity lately.

I’m talking about Porter Martone and Michael Misa.

Both 17-year-old players are burning up the OHL:

I really like what Porter Martone brings to the rink.

He’s big (6’3 – 208 pounds) and he’s not afraid to use his body to create space for himself on the ice.

Oh, and he’s also capable of scoring beautiful goals.

He’s got good hands, he’s got a good shot… And that explains why he’s scored 16 goals in as many games so far this season:

Misa is a little smaller than Martone (6’1 – 185 lbs.), but he’s got talent coming out of both ears.

We’re talking about a guy who received the exceptional status to play in the OHL at age 15… And that year, he collected no less than 56 points in just 45 games.

But Misa, who is known as a passer, has been showcasing his maverick qualities since his season began.

He has 22 goals in his first 18 games of the campaign, and is installed as the leading scorer in the entire CHL:

If the Canadiens have the luxury of selecting in the top-5 for the fourth year in a row, Kent Hughes and his assistants will be able to get their hands on an impact player.

That said, will the Habs go for a forward, or a defenseman?

That’s a boring question, but the answer is still months away.

Because let’s agree on one thing: things have a lot of time to change between now and then.


This content was created with the help of AI.

