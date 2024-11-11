The Habs are dead last in all these categories

The Sharks won last night against the New Jersey Devils thanks to a 44-save shutout by Mackenzie Blackwood The result?As of this morning, the Canadiens find themselves in last place in the overall National League standings.

But it doesn’t stop there…

The Habs are dead last (32nd) in the standings, and when you look at the various statistical categories, you can see why things aren’t going well.

After all, the Habs are also the worst club in terms of differential (-23), they’re the worst club in terms of goals allowed so far this season (62) and they’ve also collected the fewest wins so far (4).

Even the Sharks have won more games… and that’s far from positive.

The Habs’ goal for the 24-25 season: to be in the mix.

Good news, then! The Habs are in the mix… But for the race for the first pick in the next draft. #Oops

On a more serious note, the main goal was to see the club progress on the ice, and lately, it’s hard to believe that’s happening.

The club is struggling to score goals… They’re giving away a lot of goals because the goalies aren’t making the big saves… The players are mixed up in the defensive zone because they don’t understand how the system works… The effort is there one game out of three…

Watching the Canadiens play for two weeks is no fun. The guys have to look at the standings to motivate themselves, because in a way, it’s starting to get embarrassing.

That said, today is a great opportunity to put an end to the humiliating sequence of six consecutive defeats.The Montreal team will be in Buffalo to face the Sabres (7-7-1), who are off to a decent start to the season.

It takes a good result (and effort on everyone’s part)… Otherwise, the mood in the dressing room – which isn’t great – will become even heavier than it is at the moment.

