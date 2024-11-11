Shea Weber felt betrayed by David Poile after the trade in 2016

Before he was traded to Montreal, Shea Weber was the leader of his club in Nashville.He had played every game of his career in a Predators uniform and was also the club captain.Weber thus developed a sense of belonging to the Preds, which is normal.

That’s why, in the summer of 2016, when he was acquired by the Montreal Canadiens, Weber had a hard time swallowing the deal.

Marc Dumont met him that summer at the World Cup, before his official arrival in Montreal (the tournament had been played in the summer).

That said, this same Marc Dumont was on colleague JB Gagné’s podcast and told us that Weber wasn’t happy at the time:

He wasn’t happy to be in Montreal. He felt betrayed by David Poile. – Marc Dumont

Go listen to the podcast episode. It’s worth it:

Big thanks to @MarcPDumont for stopping by the Les Glorieux podcast! The episode is available here: https: //t.co/vuFOTpPcj7

And on Patreon: https: //t.co/K7BX2EJXBD – JB Gagné (@gagnej_b) November 11, 2024

Sure, it must be frustrating at the time.Weber was appreciated in Nashville and he loved playing there.

Seeing your GM trade you elsewhere when you’re the captain and when you have such a big role, that’s got to hurt….

But Weber can take solace in the fact that he also had a superb career in a Canadiens uniform.

He wore the “C” on his jersey, he took the Canadiens all the way to the Stanley Cup Final… And he made some good friends.

According to Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas, the six Habs players who played with Shea Weber will travel to Toronto after the game today to attend his Hockey Hall of Fame induction. They include: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher, Jake Evans, Josh Anderson & Joel Armia. pic.twitter.com/0uctWwzEL2 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 11, 2024

Suzuki, Caufield, Evans, Gallagher, Anderson and Armia will all be there tonight for his official Hall of Fame induction:The Canadiens players will fly to Toronto after the game in Buffalo.

They’re keen to support their former captain… And it just goes to show how influential he was with his Montreal teammates.

Taking a step back… It wasn’t that bad, being traded to Montreal!

Overtime

– NHL 3 stars of the past week :

NHL 3 stars of the past week: Connor Hellebuyck

Nathan MacKinnon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 11, 2024

– To date, it’s nothing to write home about.

A look at the 2022 vintage https://t.co/jy7mOLATn4 – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) November 11, 2024

– Oh!

Gabe Landeskog is back on the ice doing some net-front work before Avs morning skate (via @jessemontano_) pic.twitter.com/W8w3A1qdlE – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2024

– It’s about time…

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is ready to start helping the Penguins againhttps://t.co/ktvuN0uNVv – RDS (@RDSca) November 11, 2024

– It’s crazy too!