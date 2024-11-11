Martin St-Louis was not asked about Gerard Gallant

On Monday lunchtime, a rumour surfaced that the Canadiens had met with Gerard Gallant . The rumor mill is in full swing in Montreal, so much so that Kent Hughes was forced to comment on the situation before the Habs game.

The Canadiens’ general manager completely denied having met Gallant, saying he had never spoken to him.

The Canadiens were playing an afternoon game in which they managed to end a six-game losing streak. Let’s just say everyone was in good spirits, except perhaps Cayden Primeau, who allowed five goals.

Listen to the media availabilities following today’s game against Buffalo Tune in now to live postgame media ops following today’s game against the Sabres #GoHabsGo https://t.co/GbpA3wPk3j – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024

At the post-game press conference, no journalist dared ask Martin St-Louis about the Gerard Gallant rumor.

So you have to wonder why the journalists didn’t ask about this.

Perhaps the Canadiens organization had asked journalists not to ask questions about it before the press conference.

Even though the Canadiens won a big offensive game, it’s something that would have caught the eye of many interested parties.

It’s also strange, considering that Renaud Lavoie will be appearing on JiC this evening to talk about this very situation.

Always well-informed, Renaud. Mes éclairages et les infos de Renaud dès 17h @jic_tvasports #TuVeuxPasManquerÇa https://t.co/S7tQTDPoUy – Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) November 11, 2024

So this is the kind of question we might have expected from Lavoie.As my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook mentioned at the end of his piece on Kent Hughes denying that he had met Gallant, it may be that Montreal is trying to hide its discussions with Gallant so as not to run any risks.

General managers can’t always say what they’re up to on the sly. Remember the P.K. Subban saga with Marc Bergevin.

On June 24, 2016, Bergevin told reporters that Subban wasn’t on the market. Five days later, Subban was traded to the Predators.

So we’ll have to wait and see if the Canadiens hire Gallant, but certainly a little help from an experienced man behind the bench wouldn’t hurt in St. Louis.

