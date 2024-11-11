Cole Caufield leads league in goals for last-place club

The Canadiens have finally tasted victory. It’s the first time the Habs have won a game since October 27!
We’ll be honest, it was far from a perfect game, but under the circumstances, we weren’t going to spit on it.
Most importantly, the Habs’ forwards finally got their touch back. Just look at the number of points scored by all the team’s forwards on Monday.
We can’t overlook Juraj Slafkovsky’s three points. The Slovakian got on the score sheet for the first time after three games in the doldrums.
The best game of the season from Slafkovský.
Slafkovský with Suzuki:149 minutes 1 goal 9 assists
Slafkovský without Suzuki:77 minutes0 goals 1 assist
And putting Caufield on the second line didn’t stop him from scoring goals. He may not have scored at five-on-five, but he gave himself two goals on the powerplay, where he excels.
It’s crazy to see that in a club that occupies last place in the East!
1. Lane Hutson made a case for a regular spot on the first wave of the powerplay. His shot was redirected by Caufield on the Habs’ second goal, giving him his first assist. He then picked up another assist on Heineman’s goal.
2. “The boys had had enough”. That’s what Martin St-Louis said after his team’s first win in seven games. It seemed to do the Habs dressing room a world of good.
"The boys had had enough"
3. Cayden Primeau doesn’t look like he belongs in the NHL. It was disastrous to watch. The Canadiens didn’t allow many shots. They led 23-18. Primeau still found a way to let in five goals on 14 shots.
With an efficiency rate of .845 this season, he can’t really be trusted in front of the net.
"I've seen enough…" -Denis Gauthier
4. Speaking of shots on net, the Canadiens surprised by winning this battle. It’s rare for that to happen and it’s what can tip the balance in a game, especially when your defense and goalies are ripping it up.
5. The Canadiens’ centers are at it again in the face-off circle. Once again, the Habs weren’t able to do well on face-offs, winning only 39.4% of them.
Something really needs to change here. We know it’s something the Canadiens are working hard on in practice, but we’ll really have to double our efforts on this.
It’s a great victory in the Gerard Gallant era… it’s a joke.
Overtime
– Season over for Mantha.
Injury Update: Forward Anthony Mantha will require surgery on an ACL injury. Surgery will take place this Thursday and he will be out for the remainder of the season.
– Well done.
Congratulations to Ryan Leonard on being named the Hockey East Player of the Week and Jacob Fowler on being named the Co-Goaltender of the Week!
https://t.co/qPGCtDA18S pic.twitter.com/MrzqTk8T1t
– Well deserved.
Pierre Houde was literally speechless when he learned of his induction into the Temple last spring!
Once again, congratulations to Pierre on his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame!
