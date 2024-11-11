44-save shutout for Mackenzie Blackwood

44-save shutout for Mackenzie BlackwoodAuteur: Matthew Garcia
Let’s take a look together:
Philipp Kurashev scored the overtime winner to help the @NHLBlackhawks snap a 12-game slide against the Wild during a three-game Sunday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/z21yvDGfJY pic.twitter.com/l5wLYn7dos
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2024
1: Blackwood is too good for the Devils
If you’d told me before the game that the Sharks would win 1-0 and that Mackenzie Blackwood would make 44 saves to earn the shutout, I probably wouldn’t have believed it.
But that’s exactly what happened.
The Sharks’ goalkeeper was simply dominant in front of his net, stopping the attacks of New Jersey’s powerful forward line.
A great performance he’ll remember for a long time:
BLACKWOOD WAS BRILLIANT
He leads the @SanJoseSharks to victory with his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/Pl3IWEwGhx
– NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024
The Devils almost just scored on themselves! pic.twitter.com/CkiZTuCaLx
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 11, 2024
2: Big win for the Hawks
The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Minnesota Wild, and like the Devils-Sharks game, there weren’t many goals in the game.
MATT BOLDY WITH THE LATE EQUALIZER pic.twitter.com/rzhlm9muj0
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2024
BANG
Philipp Kurashev ends it for the @NHLBlackhawks in @Energizer OT! pic.twitter.com/tLkrLBdOQ2
– NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024
Petr Mrazek was solid in his team’s 2-1 victory, making 32 saves on the 33 shots he faced.
He has four assists in his last seven games… And he’s on a quieter streak offensively.
3: A goal for Leo Carlsson in a Ducks victory
Is it just me, or… We haven’t heard much about Leo Carlsson since the start of the season?
It’s understandable that he’s playing in Anaheim and that the Ducks’ activities are somewhat under the radar, but still.
I’m telling you about him because the young forward played a key role in his team’s victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Could we interest you in a Leo Carlsson goal? pic.twitter.com/zHd4htPynq
– NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024
Cutter Gauthier also chipped in with an assist on the Ducks’ first goal.
Carlsson’s goal gave the Ducks a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Overtime
– Nice save.
JOHN GIBSON IS SO BACK
What a stop at the end of regulation! pic.twitter.com/COgkx5fAD1
– NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024
– He’s off to a great start.
Kirill Kaprizov assisted on the @mnwild‘s tying goal by Matt Boldy with 4:31 remaining in regulation.
Tune in on @Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/z21yvDGfJY pic.twitter.com/KRNL2iPdia
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2024
– Love this.
Petr Mrazek makes the save using Taylor Hall’s stick!
: SN360, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/nuJsFrdfWQ
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2024
– Top scorers of the night :
– Six games today, including the Canadiens against the Sabres :