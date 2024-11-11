Skip to content
44-save shutout for Mackenzie Blackwood

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
44-save shutout for Mackenzie Blackwood
Credit: Getty Images
Only three games were played yesterday in the NHL.

But there were still a few things to take away from what turned out to be a rather quiet evening.

Let’s take a look together:

1: Blackwood is too good for the Devils

If you’d told me before the game that the Sharks would win 1-0 and that Mackenzie Blackwood would make 44 saves to earn the shutout, I probably wouldn’t have believed it.

But that’s exactly what happened.

The Sharks’ goalkeeper was simply dominant in front of his net, stopping the attacks of New Jersey’s powerful forward line.

A great performance he’ll remember for a long time:

Late in the game, with the score at 1-0, the Devils did everything they could to try and tie the game.

Except we almost witnessed a rather comical moment.

The Devils almost scored on themselves:

Note that it was Jake Allen who was guarding the cage for the Devils.

He finished the game with 26 saves on 27 shots. Nico Sturm was the lone scorer for the Sharks.

2: Big win for the Hawks

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Minnesota Wild, and like the Devils-Sharks game, there weren’t many goals in the game.

Jason Dickinson scored in the first period, but we had to wait until the end to see the Wild wake up.

The Minnesota team managed to tie the game thanks to a Matt Boldy goal:

The third period ended with the score tied 1-1.

Overtime was therefore necessary to determine a winner between the two clubs, and it was finally Philipp Kurashev who ended the debate with a good wrist shot :

Petr Mrazek was solid in his team’s 2-1 victory, making 32 saves on the 33 shots he faced.

Connor Bedard was quiet in the game, registering just two shots on goal.

He has four assists in his last seven games… And he’s on a quieter streak offensively.

3: A goal for Leo Carlsson in a Ducks victory

Is it just me, or… We haven’t heard much about Leo Carlsson since the start of the season?

It’s understandable that he’s playing in Anaheim and that the Ducks’ activities are somewhat under the radar, but still.

I’m telling you about him because the young forward played a key role in his team’s victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carlsson scored his 5th goal of the season (in 14 games):

Cutter Gauthier also chipped in with an assist on the Ducks’ first goal.

Gauthier is still looking for his first NHL goal, with six assists in 15 games so far.

Carlsson’s goal gave the Ducks a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.


Overtime

– Nice save.

– He’s off to a great start.

– Love this.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Six games today, including the Canadiens against the Sabres :

(Credit: Google Screenshot)

This content was created with the help of AI.

