44-save shutout for Mackenzie Blackwood

Only three games were played yesterday in the NHL.But there were still a few things to take away from what turned out to be a rather quiet evening.

Let’s take a look together:

Philipp Kurashev scored the overtime winner to help the @NHLBlackhawks snap a 12-game slide against the Wild during a three-game Sunday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/z21yvDGfJY pic.twitter.com/l5wLYn7dos – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2024

1: Blackwood is too good for the Devils

If you’d told me before the game that the Sharks would win 1-0 and that Mackenzie Blackwood would make 44 saves to earn the shutout, I probably wouldn’t have believed it.

But that’s exactly what happened.

The Sharks’ goalkeeper was simply dominant in front of his net, stopping the attacks of New Jersey’s powerful forward line.

A great performance he’ll remember for a long time:

BLACKWOOD WAS BRILLIANT He leads the @SanJoseSharks to victory with his first @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/Pl3IWEwGhx – NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024

The Devils almost just scored on themselves! pic.twitter.com/CkiZTuCaLx – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 11, 2024

2: Big win for the Hawks

Late in the game, with the score at 1-0, the Devils did everything they could to try and tie the game.Except we almost witnessed a rather comical moment.The Devils almost scored on themselves:Note that it was Jake Allen who was guarding the cage for the Devils.He finished the game with 26 saves on 27 shots. Nico Sturm was the lone scorer for the Sharks.

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Minnesota Wild, and like the Devils-Sharks game, there weren’t many goals in the game.

MATT BOLDY WITH THE LATE EQUALIZER pic.twitter.com/rzhlm9muj0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2024

Jason Dickinson scored in the first period, but we had to wait until the end to see the Wild wake up.The Minnesota team managed to tie the game thanks to a Matt Boldy goal:The third period ended with the score tied 1-1.Overtime was therefore necessary to determine a winner between the two clubs, and it was finally Philipp Kurashev who ended the debate with a good wrist shot :

Petr Mrazek was solid in his team’s 2-1 victory, making 32 saves on the 33 shots he faced.

Connor Bedard was quiet in the game, registering just two shots on goal.

He has four assists in his last seven games… And he’s on a quieter streak offensively.

3: A goal for Leo Carlsson in a Ducks victory

Is it just me, or… We haven’t heard much about Leo Carlsson since the start of the season?

It’s understandable that he’s playing in Anaheim and that the Ducks’ activities are somewhat under the radar, but still.

I’m telling you about him because the young forward played a key role in his team’s victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Could we interest you in a Leo Carlsson goal? pic.twitter.com/zHd4htPynq – NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024

Carlsson scored his 5th goal of the season (in 14 games):

Cutter Gauthier also chipped in with an assist on the Ducks’ first goal.

Gauthier is still looking for his first NHL goal, with six assists in 15 games so far.

Carlsson’s goal gave the Ducks a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Overtime

– Nice save.

JOHN GIBSON IS SO BACK What a stop at the end of regulation! pic.twitter.com/COgkx5fAD1 – NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2024

– He’s off to a great start.

Kirill Kaprizov assisted on the @mnwild‘s tying goal by Matt Boldy with 4:31 remaining in regulation. Tune in on @Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and @TVASports. #NHLStats: https://t.co/z21yvDGfJY pic.twitter.com/KRNL2iPdia – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 11, 2024

– Love this.

Petr Mrazek makes the save using Taylor Hall’s stick! : SN360, Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/nuJsFrdfWQ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

– Six games today, including the Canadiens against the Sabres :