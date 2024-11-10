Connor Hughes: the star behind the Rocket’s incredible start to the season

The Laval Rocket are off to an incredible start to their AHL season.

Pascal Vincent’s troupe has a 9-1-0 record after ten games, and is first in its division, and also first in the entire AHL in terms of point percentage (.900).

It’s been an impressive start to the season for the Habs’ club team, which is at least a small consolation to Habs fans fed up with the Montreal Canadiens’ losing ways.

Behind the Rocket’s excellent start to the season, well, there are several key players, including head coach Pascal Vincent, of course, but also several first-rate players.

Alex Barré-Boulet (11 points in six games), Joshua Roy (12 points in ten games) and Logan Mailloux (10 points in five games, leading all AHL defensemen) have taken matters into their own hands, and are at the heart of the team’s current success.

However, we mustn’t forget the other key players behind this incredible start to the season, such as Owen Beck and Connor Hughes.

In the case of Hughes, in all seriousness, he’s a real surprise, while behind the scenes, he’s helping the Rocket string together wins with solid performances in front of the net.

Indeed, he took on the role of number one goalkeeper due to Jakub Dobes’ minor injury, and let’s just say he delivered the goods in fine style.

Hughes, 28, is currently carrying the team on his shoulders, having played in the team’s last three games and won them all.

For a rather mundane signing this summer, let’s just say that Hughes makes Kent Hughes and the Habs staff look like geniuses.

The Rocket goalie currently has a record of five wins and one loss, with a goals-against average of 1.99 and a save percentage of .931.

In short, it’s a Habs signing who’s really paying off for the club-school, which can count on two VERY solid goaltenders.

And let’s not forget that Hughes is very well able to speak French.

If Cayden Primeau in Montreal ever becomes a problem, Hughes could very well come up and hold down the fort, allowing Dobes to continue to develop quietly in Laval.Stay tuned.

