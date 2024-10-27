Poor start: Trevor Zegras continues to regress year on year

The Anaheim Ducks are not off to the desired start, with a 3-3-1 record.Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson are doing very well, with 6 and 5 points respectively in seven games.Trevor Zegras, on the other hand, is in dire straits.He has just two points, despite some quality playing time in attacking situations.

He needs to do better. He needs to be one of the club’s offensive leaders, otherwise he’s of little use to the team.

His two points in seven games put him on pace for a 23-point season…

Trevor Zegras point pace by season: 44pts – rookie season

67pts – year 2

67pts – year 3

40pts – year 4

23pts – year 5 What kind of progression curve is this? pic.twitter.com/fsmCZDysy3 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 27, 2024

Once again, the American disappoints and regresses from year to year, as can be seen in the tweet below.

This tweet shows Zegras’ points pace over an 82-game season since his arrival in the NHL, and it’ s not pretty…

And it’s not just a slight regression, with the pace quietly bouncing back not fast.

There’s simply a big drop-off in production, and the Ducks have to ask themselves some questions, and I say to myself that the club MUST trade Zegras.

On the other hand, if there’s a silver lining for Anaheim in all this, it’s that they’re flush with promising young centers.

Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier and Zegras come to mind.The latter two, however, are employed on the wing this season.

By trading Zegras, although the value isn’t very high at the moment, it would allow the Ducks to pick up a more essential need.

A winger who is known for scoring goals would be beneficial, as there isn’t really a pure maverick, although Gauthier and McTavish can fill the net just fine.

A guy like Jake Debrusk, who hasn’t had a good start to the season in Vancouver, would be a logical target.

It should be pointed out that other teams won’t want to give the moon for Zegras right now, and a trade for players who aren’t producing up to expectations seems logical.

In short, the Ducks have a great situation ahead of them and they can’t let it go any longer.

They owe it to themselves to do something about Zegras, once and for all.This content was created with the help of AI.