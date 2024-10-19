Hard coaching and defensive system: Martin St-Louis is to blame according to Steve Bégin

We all have our own way of looking at things right now. The Canadiens won’t be in the mix… their players are too soft… the coach ‘s system isn’t right… there’s a lack of talent on the team… the guys are too small… everyone’s already injured…

But to have the chance to discuss it off on the record with a former Habs player, that’s next level.

I had the chance to sit down (virtually) with Steve Bégin, former #22 with the Habs, for a virtual coffee on Friday lunchtime. And we chatted…

“A roller coaster! You don’t always see the same team. The guys are capable of the best and the worst. The group is unstable!” – Steve Bégin

How would you describe the start of the season, Steve?

According to Steve Bégin, the most urgent thing is to find solutions to the players’ difficulties in their defensive zone.

“We need to adjust things as quickly as possible. We’re lost in our zone. We’re giving the opposing team too many chances. Maybe the defensive system needs to be reviewed.” –Steve Bégin

Bégin has his doubts about Martin St-Louis’s man-to-man system, which is becoming the talk of the town. He thought he’d see some improvement in this area this season, but that’s not the case. In man-to-man, when you’re beaten, you put your team in trouble.

But it’s not just the coach ‘s system that tickles Bégin; the guys have to be better without the puck, even if it’s cliché. It’s so important not to be drawn to the puck in the eyes of the Habs veteran. You can’t always look at the puck when you’re in your zone.

Don’t panic, but…

Steve Bégin isn’t ready to press the panic button just yet.

“We’ve started from the root. We have to be patient, not patch things up like we did for several years… add a piece here and there, then it doesn’t last long. We’ve never had such a talented bank of young people. The first line is full of talent, even if we’re entitled to expect more from Slafkovsky, Suzuki and Caufield.” –Steve Bégin

Except that Steve Bégin makes no secret of the fact; he can’t wait to see Martin St-Louis do some hard coaching.

“I can’t wait for the hard coaching to start. Martin St-Louis said it was going to start this year, but I don’t see it. I can’t wait to see it. It’s necessary to establish a winning culture, to not let the guys who don’t give you any on the ice, shift after shift. Otherwise, you’re contradicting yourself and it doesn’t work. Arber Xhekaj should have watched the game against the Kings from above. Struble was ready. Yes, you’re tough, but you have to be able to play the game, position yourself well, not make too many mistakes.” –Steve Bégin

He went so far as to mention that other teams weren’t fighting with Xhekaj right now, partly because having him in the penalty box (rather than on the ice) wasn’t good for them…

Is there room for Steve Bégin in today’s NHL?

As we all know, the NHL has come a long way in the past 25 years. When I asked Steve Bégin if today’s NHL was still attainable for guys like him, I struck a chord.

“I’m dyslexic, dysorthographic and T.D.A. People like me, they live with great challenges, but they also have superb qualities. We’re super persevering and very hard-working. To get where I am today, I always told myself that I was going to be the hardest worker, the guy who never gave up. I would have been the same today.” – Steve Bégin

Nevertheless, Bégin is aware that today, even depth players and hard workers have skills, which wasn’t the case in his day.

“Before, you could just be a grinder. Today, you have to have big, raw talent. When I was 10, my dad told me I had to rely on my cardio and endurance, that I had to work less on my feints and become a Dale Hunter. It would be different today. I would have watched videos on social networks in real time and tried to reproduce them.” –Steve Bégin

Steve Bégin gets involved

Just because his field hockey career is over doesn’t mean Steve Bégin isn’t still involved. Far from it!

From October 18 to November 1, he is spokesperson for the second edition of the J’aime mon DYS awareness campaign, aimed at helping young people come to terms with their learning disability(ies).

Steve has had a difficult school career, and he wants young people to know that they’re not alone… and that there’s nothing to be ashamed of.

When he was young, he had trouble at school. He hated reading, and some of his teachers told him he was the sharpest pencil in the box. When he saw that his daughter had much the same difficulties as he did – learning disabilities are often hereditary – he had her assessed. And then it was his turn to be diagnosed.

“I didn’t really care at the time because I wanted to become a hockey player, but not all young people are so lucky. Today, there’s a software program called Lexibar, used in 87% of Quebec schools, which makes all the difference. Someone who’s afraid to go to school can gain confidence in just a few weeks thanks to this software. And the people around them can learn to deal better with the person concerned.” –Steve Bégin

A D.E.S. at 40

Steve Bégin enrolled in school at the age of 39 and passed his final exam, finally receiving his high school diploma on his 40th birthday. What a superb birth gift (unplanned, he tells me).

“I wanted to set an example, but it wasn’t easy. Today, I can read books and speak English. I’ve always had trouble with English. Well, I recently learned that it’s one of the hardest languages for DYS to learn. That explains a lot.” –Steve Bégin

There aren’t many Steve Bégins around any more. I don’t know what happened to the mold, but I think it’s discontinued. Unfortunately…

If you run into him in the next few weeks, tell him he’d make a great guest on the Stanley25 podcast. He’d make an excellent guest…

Prolongation

– Steve Bégin played a dozen seasons in the NHL. Who’s the best coach he’s ever had? Claude Julien and Bob Hartley. They were both “the more you give me, the more I give you” types. And that always went hand in hand with Bégin!

– Bégin loved playing a season in Boston after leaving Montreal, and says he’s been treated well as a former Bruin. He’s already been given a dressing room at the Bruins, as well as at the Celtics. The Bruins organization – like the Canadiens – knows how to treat its players, he says.

– Back then, guys like Steve Bégin came back too quickly from injury. Two Tylenols and a bag of ice on his head, and Steve was ready after a concussion. Same thing after shoulder surgery: a month later, Steve was ready to jump on the ice.

And Steve Bégin admits: he should have had surgery earlier in life, instead of continuing to play injured and making his situation worse. It’s not like that today. He’s played several games with a fractured foot or other major injury…

– Steve Bégin has already fought with none other than Marc Bergevin.