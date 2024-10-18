Top-5: 11 points in four games for Artemi Panarin

The @TBLightning maintained their perfect record while Artemi Panarin netted the NHL’s fourth hat trick of 2024-25 to help the @NYRangers push their season-opening point streak to four games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/RMjHuhmdeq pic.twitter.com/blWLUZoDIM – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 18, 2024

1.

11 points in four games for Artemi Panarin

Yesterday, the Canadiens lost to the Kings. 10 other games were presented.Here are the results and highlights:

Right now, the NHL’s best player is undoubtedly Artemi Panarin.

ARTEMI PANARIN IS RED HOT He’s up to 11 points in four games! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/33SaeqV5hb – NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2024

The Russian was obviously eager to get the season underway. Yesterday, he helped his team to a 5-2 win over the Red Wings.He finished the game with a hat trick and an assist. 11 points in four games for him.

Here’s a look at the top scorers so far.

2. Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi open their account

New York has a 3-0-1 record so far this season.For the past few seasons, things have been going badly for Taylor Hall. Injuries have haunted him.

But this season, he’s healthy, and yesterday he scored his first goal of the season.

TAYLOR HALL GETS HIS FIRST OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/bgX4cKXwzG – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2024

Terrific tip for Tyler Bertuzzi’s first goal as a Blackhawk pic.twitter.com/eONw3kcO0c – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2024

3. Two Nikita Kucherov goals propel Lightning to victory

He clearly demonstrated his main asset on the sequence: his speed.In the 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, Tyler Bertuzzi also scored his first goal of the season. It was also his first as a member of the Blackhawks.Connor Bedard, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for his spectacular plays.

Artemi Panarin and Evgeni Malkin may be the top scorers at the time of writing, but another Russian isn’t too far behind either, and his name is Nikita Kucherov.

TAMPA TAKES THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/gSkVjLqOel – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2024

Nifty juggle and a bit of a sand wedge from JJ Moser to get his first goal with the Lightning pic.twitter.com/qzt29D16N8 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2024

Yesterday, he scored twice and, in the last minute of the game, won the game for his team.Kuch now has seven points in three games this season and Tampa is still undefeated (3-0-0).JJ Moser also joined the party.Trailing by a goal, he took the opportunity to open his account with his new team.Despite the defeat, Adin Hill made his presence felt.

In the second period, he robbed Kucherov, who could well have finished with a hat trick too…

4. A first for Jonathan Marchessault in Nashville

This summer, Barry Trotz worked hard to improve his team.

He acquired Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei, among others. So far, the additions aren’t paying dividends; the team has lost its first four games, but Marchessault scored his first goal with the team yesterday.

Jonathan Marchessault’s first as a Pred is a beauty! Oh, and how about that pass by Juuse Saros?! pic.twitter.com/4Ivuz9EaL0 – NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2024

Juuse Saros picked up an assist on the goal.Steven Stamkos is still without a point.

On the winners’ side, Connor McDavid also broke the ice.

There it is! Connor McDavid is on the board with his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/hXKBGWIPIj – NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2024

Brett Kulak scored two goals. It’s the first time he’s scored so many in one game.

Brett Kulak scores two goals in the @EdmontonOilers‘ W! pic.twitter.com/0zGKEWqage – NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2024

5. Two goals in eight seconds propel Seattle to victory

TWO GOALS IN EIGHT SECONDS FOR SEATTLE pic.twitter.com/UirskAAP1x – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2024

In the end, Kulak may be better than Lane Hutson, hehe.4-2 victory for the defending finalists.The game that began later in the evening pitted the Kraken against the Philadelphia Flyers.In the end, it was Seattle who came out on top, 6-4, thanks to two goals in eight seconds.First, Jordan Eberle scored.Then, Shane Wright found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Seattle didn’t look back after that and held on.

Overtime

In the win, Jared McCann was the only player on his team to collect three points. And on the losing side, Matvei Michkov picked up an assist.

– A battle of the heavyweights.

Nurse and McCarron drop the mitts! pic.twitter.com/WXwRk4bOTv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2024

– Congratulations!

That’s a first NHL goal for Jiri Kulich! pic.twitter.com/JSe9VILVSc – NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2024

– Jake Sanderson has too much power.

The reactions in the crowd when Jake Sanderson broke the glass with his shot pic.twitter.com/cYNieGB5g1 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2024

– Nice!

For the first time ever, the Joseph parents are cheering for the same team while watching Mathieu and P.O play. pic.twitter.com/OpUJzsgRnD – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 18, 2024

– In addition to Panarin, Vincent Trocheck also collected four points.

– Three games on the bill tonight.