Top-5: 11 points in four games for Artemi Panarin
The @TBLightning maintained their perfect record while Artemi Panarin netted the NHL’s fourth hat trick of 2024-25 to help the @NYRangers push their season-opening point streak to four games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/RMjHuhmdeq pic.twitter.com/blWLUZoDIM
Right now, the NHL’s best player is undoubtedly Artemi Panarin.
ARTEMI PANARIN IS RED HOT
He’s up to 11 points in four games!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/33SaeqV5hb
Here’s a look at the top scorers so far.
But this season, he’s healthy, and yesterday he scored his first goal of the season.
TAYLOR HALL GETS HIS FIRST OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/bgX4cKXwzG
Terrific tip for Tyler Bertuzzi’s first goal as a Blackhawk pic.twitter.com/eONw3kcO0c
Connor Bedard no-look pass pic.twitter.com/cPG1bFJqkI
Artemi Panarin and Evgeni Malkin may be the top scorers at the time of writing, but another Russian isn’t too far behind either, and his name is Nikita Kucherov.
TAMPA TAKES THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/gSkVjLqOel
Nifty juggle and a bit of a sand wedge from JJ Moser to get his first goal with the Lightning pic.twitter.com/qzt29D16N8
In the second period, he robbed Kucherov, who could well have finished with a hat trick too…
ADIN HILL, WOW pic.twitter.com/lFWPkQjxQz
He acquired Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei, among others. So far, the additions aren’t paying dividends; the team has lost its first four games, but Marchessault scored his first goal with the team yesterday.
Jonathan Marchessault’s first as a Pred is a beauty!
Oh, and how about that pass by Juuse Saros?! pic.twitter.com/4Ivuz9EaL0
On the winners’ side, Connor McDavid also broke the ice.
There it is!
Connor McDavid is on the board with his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/hXKBGWIPIj
Brett Kulak scored two goals. It’s the first time he’s scored so many in one game.
Brett Kulak scores two goals in the @EdmontonOilers‘ W! pic.twitter.com/0zGKEWqage
TWO GOALS IN EIGHT SECONDS FOR SEATTLE pic.twitter.com/UirskAAP1x
Seattle didn’t look back after that and held on.
Overtime
– A battle of the heavyweights.
Nurse and McCarron drop the mitts! pic.twitter.com/WXwRk4bOTv
– Congratulations!
That’s a first NHL goal for Jiri Kulich! pic.twitter.com/JSe9VILVSc
– Jake Sanderson has too much power.
The reactions in the crowd when Jake Sanderson broke the glass with his shot pic.twitter.com/cYNieGB5g1
– Nice!
For the first time ever, the Joseph parents are cheering for the same team while watching Mathieu and P.O play. pic.twitter.com/OpUJzsgRnD
– In addition to Panarin, Vincent Trocheck also collected four points.
– Three games on the bill tonight.