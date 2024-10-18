Skip to content
News

Top-5: 11 points in four games for Artemi Panarin

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Top-5: 11 points in four games for Artemi Panarin
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday, the Canadiens lost to the Kings.

10 other games were presented.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. 11 points in four games for Artemi Panarin

Right now, the NHL’s best player is undoubtedly Artemi Panarin.

The Russian was obviously eager to get the season underway. Yesterday, he helped his team to a 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

He finished the game with a hat trick and an assist. 11 points in four games for him.

Here’s a look at the top scorers so far.

(Credit: NHL.com )
New York has a 3-0-1 record so far this season.

2. Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi open their account

For the past few seasons, things have been going badly for Taylor Hall. Injuries have haunted him.

But this season, he’s healthy, and yesterday he scored his first goal of the season.

He clearly demonstrated his main asset on the sequence: his speed.

In the 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, Tyler Bertuzzi also scored his first goal of the season. It was also his first as a member of the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for his spectacular plays.

3. Two Nikita Kucherov goals propel Lightning to victory

Artemi Panarin and Evgeni Malkin may be the top scorers at the time of writing, but another Russian isn’t too far behind either, and his name is Nikita Kucherov.

Yesterday, he scored twice and, in the last minute of the game, won the game for his team.

Kuch now has seven points in three games this season and Tampa is still undefeated (3-0-0).

JJ Moser also joined the party.

Trailing by a goal, he took the opportunity to open his account with his new team.

Despite the defeat, Adin Hill made his presence felt.

In the second period, he robbed Kucherov, who could well have finished with a hat trick too…

4. A first for Jonathan Marchessault in Nashville

This summer, Barry Trotz worked hard to improve his team.

He acquired Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei, among others. So far, the additions aren’t paying dividends; the team has lost its first four games, but Marchessault scored his first goal with the team yesterday.

Juuse Saros picked up an assist on the goal.

Steven Stamkos is still without a point.

On the winners’ side, Connor McDavid also broke the ice.

Brett Kulak scored two goals. It’s the first time he’s scored so many in one game.

In the end, Kulak may be better than Lane Hutson, hehe.

4-2 victory for the defending finalists.

5. Two goals in eight seconds propel Seattle to victory

The game that began later in the evening pitted the Kraken against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the end, it was Seattle who came out on top, 6-4, thanks to two goals in eight seconds.

First, Jordan Eberle scored.

Then, Shane Wright found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Seattle didn’t look back after that and held on.

In the win, Jared McCann was the only player on his team to collect three points. And on the losing side, Matvei Michkov picked up an assist.


Overtime

– A battle of the heavyweights.

– Congratulations!

– Jake Sanderson has too much power.

– Nice!

– In addition to Panarin, Vincent Trocheck also collected four points.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Three games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google )

