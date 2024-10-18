Logan Mailloux is sometimes accompanied by a security guard (to avoid a Vanessa Cosi 2.0).

If you haven’t yet watched or listened to the first episode of our Season 2, I invite you to do so via YouTube or Spotify.

Come and listen to the show for the info I drop in… stay for the anecdotes and wild stories from the news! Because when I’m still up past midnight, it’s only because I woke up to take a leak…

Jean, of course, talked about the famous Stanley Cup party he attended with the Panthers players in a Miami strip club…

But he also revealed that he had been to a Montreal festival this summer and had seen several Canadiens players. So far, so weird…

Except that Logan Mailloux – at the habs’ or his agent’s initiative, I don’t know – was the only one who was accompanied by a bodyguard (probably because he got caught giving an interview to Vanessa Cosi a year before in Lasso)…

And he’s the only one of all the players who stayed for theafter-party with Joshua Roy. Here’s the excerpt:

As you know: Mailloux and Roy were indeed cut at the end of the Canadiens’ camp.

Of course, they weren’t cut because they were in an after-party during the summer; they were cut because they didn’t have a good training camp. But could it be that their summer had an influence on their training camp performance? It’s always safer to party after winning the Stanley Cup than before training camp…

Logan Mailloux has just been recalled by the Canadiens. He picked up four points in the Rocket’s season opener, only to be blanked the next day. He won’t be in uniform tonight as the Rocket open their home season.

Can’t wait to see if he’ ll have a security guard to hold him accountable tomorrow night in New York, and if so, what kind of game he’ll be able to put on…

Overtime

– Montreal CF will play to win tomorrow, even if “not losing” would be enough.

Tomorrow, a draw would be enough to extend #CFMTL's season. I asked Jonathan Sirois, Georges Campbell and Laurent Courtois if they'd play to win or not to lose tomorrow

– The players won’t be paying too much attention to the other games; they’ll be concentrating on their match.

I've asked George Campbell, Jonathan Sirois and Laurent Courtois if they'll be watching the scores of other games during theirs tomorrow. #CFMTL #DecisionDay #MLS Basically, they answered me this:

– Josef Martinez is “correct”.

Laurent Courtois said this morning that a few players had aches and pains or runny noses, when a colleague asked him if Josef Martinez was healthy (he trained separately from the group three days ago). #CFMTL "Josef is going to be okay."

– Laurent Courtois refused to say who will replace Nathan Saliba against NYCFC.