 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Logan Mailloux is sometimes accompanied by a security guard (to avoid a Vanessa Cosi 2.0).
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Hey boy! Launching season 2 of the Stanley25 podcast has clearly been no easy task! Fortunately, our little team (JT, Kevin, Arnaud, Serge and me) is tight-knit, resourceful and hard-working.

If you haven’t yet watched or listened to the first episode of our Season 2, I invite you to do so via YouTube or Spotify.

Come and listen to the show for the info I drop in… stay for the anecdotes and wild stories from the news! Because when I’m still up past midnight, it’s only because I woke up to take a leak…

Jean, of course, talked about the famous Stanley Cup party he attended with the Panthers players in a Miami strip club…

But he also revealed that he had been to a Montreal festival this summer and had seen several Canadiens players. So far, so weird…

Except that Logan Mailloux – at the habs’ or his agent’s initiative, I don’t know – was the only one who was accompanied by a bodyguard (probably because he got caught giving an interview to Vanessa Cosi a year before in Lasso)…

And he’s the only one of all the players who stayed for theafter-party with Joshua Roy. Here’s the excerpt:

As you know: Mailloux and Roy were indeed cut at the end of the Canadiens’ camp.

Of course, they weren’t cut because they were in an after-party during the summer; they were cut because they didn’t have a good training camp. But could it be that their summer had an influence on their training camp performance? It’s always safer to party after winning the Stanley Cup than before training camp…

Logan Mailloux has just been recalled by the Canadiens. He picked up four points in the Rocket’s season opener, only to be blanked the next day. He won’t be in uniform tonight as the Rocket open their home season.

Can’t wait to see if he’ ll have a security guard to hold him accountable tomorrow night in New York, and if so, what kind of game he’ll be able to put on…


