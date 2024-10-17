Stanley25: the second season has been launched (and there’s a lot of talk about it)

Eight months ago, Réjean Tremblay introduced me to Serge Fortin, former boss at TVA Sports (Québecor). Serge was about to launch his new digital production company 9millions, and he was looking for some “young” hotshots to accompany him on his new Web adventure.

A few days later, I put Serge and Jean “JT ” Trudel in touch, and we typed up the first episode of Stanley25. You may know the rest…

Stanley25 was the most popular sports podcast in Quebec/Canada for several weeks.

Well, we’re back for a new 10-episode season, the first of which – recorded Tuesday afternoon – went live a few minutes ago on YouTube, Spotify… and Patreon.

Enjoy!Or happy listening!

In the first part of the episode, we talked about the Panthers’ Stanley Cup party at Club E11EVEN, the threats I received after posting a video of Cédric Paré playing in the NHL, Juraj Slafkovsky, a security guard following Logan Mailloux at a Montreal festival, Joshua Roy’s demotion, nicotine, sports betting (Mise-o-jeu) and much more.

Next up was Yves Bombardier, former director at (the late) TQS, TVA, CKAC and BPM Sports. Yves talked about the vibe that existed between the various players at 110%, the profitability (or otherwise) of sports radio, dealing with egos and hosts who refuse to talk to each other, Paul Houde’s final months, the relationship between sports media and the Canadiens, Bleu Nuit and real estate.

If you’ve got a few minutes to spare today, don’t hold back – press PLAY.

You won’t be disappointed…

Extension

This year, the podcast ‘s biggest listeners are invited to subscribe to our Patreon (Stanley25). For just a few dollars a month, they’ll have access to our unedited episodes, with before and after minutes, as well as exclusive content.

This week, J’ai Jean decided to share a video taken inside the strip club where the Panthers guys celebrated their Stanley Cup last June.