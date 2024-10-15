Skip to content
 Auteur: David Miller
Top-4: A warm welcome for Patrick Roy on his return to Colorado
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Six games were played in the NHL yesterday.

Jake Allen got his first shutout with the Devils, the Habs lost 6-3 to the Penguins at the Bell Centre… But what does the rest look like?

Let’s check it out together :

1: A warm welcome for Patrick Roy on his return to Colorado

We know it didn’t end well for Patrick Roy when he was part of the Avalanche organization.

He would have liked it to have gone the right way, but that didn’t happen.

But he was back in Colorado last night as head coach of the Islanders, and the fans welcomed him back.

Roy received a standing ovation:

The game in question was dominated by Patrick Roy’s men.

Nathan MacKinnon tried to wake them up with a big check, but…

But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

The Islanders scored six goals to eventually win 6-3, and Brock Nelson’s shorthanded goal is worth sharing:

2: Crazy match-up between Sens and Kings

The Senators and Kings faced off in an afternoon game in Ottawa, and let’s just say the Senators pleased the fans in attendance.

Especially those who like to see a lot of goals scored in the same game!

We’re transported to the third period, when the score was… 5-5.

No, this is no joke.

Early in the third, the Kings and Sens traded a goal and the game was tied 6-6 at one point :

But it didn’t end there.

Before the end of the third period, both teams scored again, so that the score was 7-7 at the end of 60 minutes of regulation.

Overtime was necessary, and that’s when Josh Norris stepped up with his second goal of the game to give the Sens the win.

A truly crazy game that ended 8-7 in favor of the Senators:

3: Rangers too strong for Wings

The Rangers have looked solid all season.

And that was the case again last night.

The New York outfit took advantage of the Red Wings’ visit to have a little fun, and in the first period, Alexis Lafrenière got the ball rolling:

The rest of the match was all about Igor Shesterkin.

The goalie was dominant in front of his net, stopping 31 of 32 shots.

He made some big saves, and the game also saw Reilly Smith score his first-ever goal in a Blue Shirts uniform:

In the end, the Rangers won 4-1.

Artemi Panarin also scored three assists in the game.

4: Another Panthers victory over the Bruins

The Panthers and Bruins hate each other.

We saw it in the last playoffs, we saw it in the first game of the season between the two teams… And we saw it again yesterday.

It wasn’t long before we saw breaststroke on the ice:

There’s one easy thing to remember about the game, and that’s Sam Reinhart’s performance.

The forward excels on special units, and he made a point of reminding us of that yesterday by scoring a goal on the powerplay AND shorthanded.

He’s really confident right now and it shows:

Reinhart’s two goals gave the Panthers a 4-3 victory.

This is the second loss for the Bruins this season, and they have lost both games against the Florida outfit.


Overtime

– Well done.

– He’s always good against the Rangers.

– Nice game.

– Told you Reinhart had a big game…

– Hehe.

– She’s got swag, just like her dad.

– He’s going to be good.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Tonight’s schedule :

(Credit: Google)

