Top-4: A warm welcome for Patrick Roy on his return to Colorado

Six games were played in the NHL yesterday.

Jake Allen got his first shutout with the Devils, the Habs lost 6-3 to the Penguins at the Bell Centre… But what does the rest look like?

Let’s check it out together :

The @NYIslanders capped a six-game Monday with their first win of the season and were one of four teams to score at least six times. Did you team skate to two points tonight? #NHLStats: https://t.co/PBStHCF8ri pic.twitter.com/xkFaBxwYBw – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 15, 2024

1: A warm welcome for Patrick Roy on his return to Colorado

We know it didn’t end well for Patrick Roy when he was part of the Avalanche organization.

He would have liked it to have gone the right way, but that didn’t happen.

Patrick Roy is met with cheers in his return to Ball Arena. pic.twitter.com/inTbu2ZTXd – Meghan Angley (@megangley) October 15, 2024

But he was back in Colorado last night as head coach of the Islanders, and the fans welcomed him back.Roy received a standing ovation:

The game in question was dominated by Patrick Roy’s men.

Nathan MacKinnon tried to wake them up with a big check, but…

But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

The Islanders scored six goals to eventually win 6-3, and Brock Nelson’s shorthanded goal is worth sharing:

Brock Nelson, that is SO disgusting. pic.twitter.com/0iAUPhedP6 – NHL (@NHL) October 15, 2024

2: Crazy match-up between Sens and Kings

The Senators and Kings faced off in an afternoon game in Ottawa, and let’s just say the Senators pleased the fans in attendance.

Especially those who like to see a lot of goals scored in the same game!

We’re transported to the third period, when the score was… 5-5.

CLAUDE GIROUX TIES IT UP AGAIN… THIS GAME IS UNHINGED pic.twitter.com/Rl0pBhXEq6 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

No, this is no joke.Early in the third, the Kings and Sens traded a goal and the game was tied 6-6 at one point :

But it didn’t end there.

Before the end of the third period, both teams scored again, so that the score was 7-7 at the end of 60 minutes of regulation.

Overtime was necessary, and that’s when Josh Norris stepped up with his second goal of the game to give the Sens the win.

THE OTTAWA SENATORS WIN A WILD ONE Josh Norris nets the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/fwAEXgDYjY – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

3: Rangers too strong for Wings

A truly crazy game that ended 8-7 in favor of the Senators:The Rangers have looked solid all season.And that was the case again last night.

The New York outfit took advantage of the Red Wings’ visit to have a little fun, and in the first period, Alexis Lafrenière got the ball rolling:

Alexis Lafrenière finds the gap to get the Rangers going. pic.twitter.com/jJJQCIxhzD – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

Igor flashes the leather pic.twitter.com/s4km7yqaQq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 15, 2024

Reilly Smith off the faceoff for his first as a Ranger pic.twitter.com/bxxlo5l176 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 15, 2024

4: Another Panthers victory over the Bruins

The rest of the match was all about Igor Shesterkin.The goalie was dominant in front of his net, stopping 31 of 32 shots.He made some big saves, and the game also saw Reilly Smith score his first-ever goal in a Blue Shirts uniform:In the end, the Rangers won 4-1.Artemi Panarin also scored three assists in the game.The Panthers and Bruins hate each other.

We saw it in the last playoffs, we saw it in the first game of the season between the two teams… And we saw it again yesterday.

It wasn’t long before we saw breaststroke on the ice:

Brad Marchand jumps in to defend David Pastrňák from Nate Schmidt after Pasta hit Reinhart pic.twitter.com/p9w075ZdEN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

There’s one easy thing to remember about the game, and that’s Sam Reinhart’s performance.

The forward excels on special units, and he made a point of reminding us of that yesterday by scoring a goal on the powerplay AND shorthanded.

He’s really confident right now and it shows:

Put Sam Reinhart on hatty watch today pic.twitter.com/0V0uYaAGN9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

Reinhart’s two goals gave the Panthers a 4-3 victory.

This is the second loss for the Bruins this season, and they have lost both games against the Florida outfit.

Calum Ritchie needed just 61 seconds in Colorado’s contest tonight to score his first career goal and became the ninth player in @Avalanche team history to score his first NHL goal at age 19 or younger.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PBStHCFGgQ pic.twitter.com/gCkL9G2FXo – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 15, 2024

Patrick Kane’s 20th career point against the Rangers was his 814th career assist as he passed Mike Modano (813) for the second most among U.S.-born players in NHL history, behind only Phil Housley (894). Watch him now on @NHLNetwork. #NHLStats: https://t.co/PBStHCF8ri pic.twitter.com/O1Om7RZ2J6 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 15, 2024

Dylan Larkin ties it for the Red Wings just as the first period expires. pic.twitter.com/sMStSAE3L1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

WHAT A GAME FOR SAM REINHART! pic.twitter.com/rwypRRIu4k – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 14, 2024

Jack to Cap. It never gets old. pic.twitter.com/5UvjIHbkvx – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 14, 2024

Pasta’s daughter started crying when Pasta left the corner of the ice where she was standing (via @NESN) pic.twitter.com/bqw3dzfp5q – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

