Patrick Roy returns to Colorado on Monday for the first time since his departure

Patrick Roy has been doing a great job in New York with the Islanders since his arrival.After taking over from Lane Lambert during the 2023-24 season, he managed to reach the playoffs.This season, we can expect a lot from the Islanders.

With the addition of Anthony Duclair to the attack, as well as the arrival of Russian Maxim Tsyplakov, Patrick Roy’s troupe has more offensive punch, which was sorely lacking.

The Islanders will be challenged this Monday, as Patrick Roy returns to Colorado for the first time since leaving in 2016.

Roy spoke to the New York Post Sports about his return to Denver.

After his abrupt departure from Colorado, Roy blamed himself a little for the way it happened.

He left saying he didn’t have enough say in decisions affecting his team’s performance.

However, looking back, Roy doesn’t see it as a bad thing.

“I’m glad it happened the way it did, because I think it helped me become the coach I am today, and I certainly appreciate the fact that I learned a lot from it.” – Patrick Roy

It’s good to see things differently over time. And as the saying goes: everything happens for a reason.

We all make mistakes, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because like Roy, he learned from his mistake and is now very successful.

Also from the New York Post Sports interview, we learn that in the summer of 2023, he didn’t even think he would ever return to the NHL.

After winning the Memorial Cup with the Remparts in 2023, he left for the U.S. hoping to find work in the big leagues.

After a few interviews, it didn’t work out for him, and that’s when he lost faith in his chances of returning to the NHL.

Luckily for him, a golden opportunity came along and he seized it with gusto.Serves him right.

