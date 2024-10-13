Patrick Roy returns to Colorado on Monday for the first time since his departure

Patrick Roy returns to Colorado on Monday for the first time since his departureAuteur: Christopher Brown
With the addition of Anthony Duclair to the attack, as well as the arrival of Russian Maxim Tsyplakov, Patrick Roy’s troupe has more offensive punch, which was sorely lacking.
Roy spoke to the New York Post Sports about his return to Denver.
He left saying he didn’t have enough say in decisions affecting his team’s performance.
However, looking back, Roy doesn’t see it as a bad thing.
“I’m glad it happened the way it did, because I think it helped me become the coach I am today, and I certainly appreciate the fact that I learned a lot from it.” – Patrick Roy
It’s good to see things differently over time. And as the saying goes: everything happens for a reason.
We all make mistakes, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because like Roy, he learned from his mistake and is now very successful.
Also from the New York Post Sports interview, we learn that in the summer of 2023, he didn’t even think he would ever return to the NHL.
After a few interviews, it didn’t work out for him, and that’s when he lost faith in his chances of returning to the NHL.
