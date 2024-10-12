François Legault: a Guy Lafleur jersey paid for (and framed) with public funds

Since taking office, François Legault has made no secret of his love of hockey. From time to time, via his personal accounts, he won’t hesitate to comment on news surrounding the Habs.

In particular, he did so after Samuel Montembeault’s outburst on Wednesday night.

OUF! 1-0

Samuel Montembeault! – François Legault (@francoislegault) October 10, 2024

We know he’s a big fan of the Canadiens, and he doesn’t hesitate to show it. In his office, an autographed Guy Lafleur jersey is framed.

However, Quebecor’s Bureau of Investigation recently looked into the government’s public spending… and their investigation led them to discover that the jersey in question, purchased in 2021, was paid for with public funds.

He used several thousand dollars of public fundshttps://t.co/lgexSJGru4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2024

The jersey ($345) and framing ($937) cost nearly $1300 in public funds.The survey also revealed that such sweaters were given to other premiers across the country. In all, thousands of dollars in public funds were involved.

In fact, we know that such decorative items are purchased by prime ministers. In a way, it’s a bit like buying a painting… but we agree that the price is pretty high here.

Could he have opted for cheaper gifts, were it not for his love of hockey? The question arises.

In a context where he’s been criticized for his spending(the QLP called him the “King of Deficits” in connection with the Kings affair), it doesn’t seem right. Spending public money on hockey hasn’t exactly been in vogue in recent months.

It may have been done in the past, but the fact that it’s becoming public now makes it harder to swallow.

