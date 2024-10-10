Top-5: A Gordie Howe hat trick for Mantha in his Flames debut

Let’s check it out together:
A wild night in the @NHL!
The @NHLFlames came back from a three-goal deficit to win in overtime, the @GoldenKnights tallied eight goals, while the @NYRangers and @NHLJets skated to high-scoring shutout victories.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VQGwxJ8VoS pic.twitter.com/dR6olIiSQ0
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 10, 2024
1: Anthony Mantha is already having fun with the Flames
The Québécois accepted the gamble, even though he was free as a bird on the free agent market.
He scored a beautiful goal in the first period, picked up an assist in the third… And he battled with J.T. Miller to complete his Gordie Howe hat trick.
Anthony Mantha has a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in his Flames debut https://t.co/b5SiVByPzd
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2024
There was emotion, and it showed on the ice that there’s a great rivalry between the two clubs.
Vancouver pulled their goalie in favor of a sixth forward, and the Flames had a chance to walk away with the win… But Quinn Hughes was the hero, blocking a shot with no goalie behind him.
J.T. MILLER TIES IT UP WITH THE NET EMPTY! pic.twitter.com/DNvPFi4yte
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024
FLAMES WIN
Connor Zary with a spectacular move in @SportChek overtime to win the game for the @NHLFlames! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1J85rmr0md
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
2: Shesterkin makes like Montembeault
I’m talking about Igor Shesterkin’s performance.
He recorded a shutout in his first game of the season… and sent a clear message to Rangers management regarding the signing of his next contract.
IGOR! IGOR! #NHLFaceOff
Igor Shesterkin picks up his 16th career @pepsi shutout in the @NYRangers‘ season opener! pic.twitter.com/vZDOPZP1l2
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
The Blue Shirts won the game 6-0, and Alexis Lafrenière stood out in his own way.
Live, Laf, Love… Lafreniere 2-0 pic.twitter.com/vE38zHeUYS
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2024
3 : Kyle Connor makes NHL history
Watching the Oilers play last night, it didn’t look like a club that had just played in the Stanley Cup Final.
Connor McDavid’s team may have thought they were still on vacation, because they simply didn’t show up on the ice.
The Oilers lost 6-0, Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves in the Jets’ victory and Mason Appleton turned in his team’s best offensive performance with three points (one goal).
Kyle Connor’s seventh consecutive goal in his first game of the season is an NHL record:
Kyle Connor sets an NHL record with goals in seven straight season-opening games! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/wUUkCwtKTd
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
4: Four points for Eichel and Barbashev
Ivan Barbashev doin’ em dirty
(: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/bHrLGXtn8Y
– BarDown (@BarDown) October 10, 2024
He’s going to have a great time in Vegas:
Victor Olofsson with some pinpoint precision for his first as a member of the @GoldenKnights! #NHLFaceOff
: @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/D4nortvNrR
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
Victor Olofsson with an absolute bullet for his second of the night in his VGK debut! pic.twitter.com/cZp2Fgl2ms
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024
5: Rantanen scores a hat trick and MacKinnon hits a high plateau
Even though the Avalanche lost outright to the Golden Knights, Mikko Rantanen’s performance must be mentioned.
The Finn, who has established himself as one of the NHL’s best all-round players, started his season strong by scoring a hat trick.
Mikko Rantanen collects the first hat trick of the 2024-25 season! #NHLFaceOff
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/UXuC6VvRg2
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
Nathan MacKinnon didn’t score in the game, but he did pick up two assists on two of Rantanen’s three goals.
It’s just a shame his club lost:
ANOTHER MACKINNON MILESTONE!
Congrats to the Nate Dogg on reaching 900 career points. pic.twitter.com/k4ZAA2oJkd
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024
Extension
– Huberdeau starts the season on the right foot.
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU! #NHLFaceOff
The @NHLFlames score their fourth straight and have the lead late in the third period! pic.twitter.com/PGehlS3Yes
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
– Whew.
Haydn Fleury heads to the dressing room after taking a puck to the face. pic.twitter.com/8Sdw3fqHcf
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2024
– Magnifique.
Johnny Gaudreau forever pic.twitter.com/9tU9OuWAXI
– NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2024
– That’s what I call a perfect game.
Flawless 2 on 1 from Eichel and Stone pic.twitter.com/T13pJ7fNwV
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 10, 2024
– Big contact.
Kevin Rooney went down hard after this JT Miller hit, but was able to skate off on his own pic.twitter.com/mUucVNB6bv
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 10, 2024
– Big night at work for Golden Knights players :
– It’s going to be busier tonight in the NHL :