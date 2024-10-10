Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Canadiens News

Patrik Laine’s fiancée thanks Montreal after the opening ceremony

 Auteur: Matthew Garcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Montreal Canadiens played well last night. And clearly, even before playing, the club held season-opening ceremonies that delighted many fans.

More than last year, in any case.

I loved seeing Luc Picard address the crowd. I liked seeing the video montage in French. I thought the music was very nice, with several instruments on the rink.

But I found it long/repetitive at times and I would have liked to see the Habs go with something more dynamic, more Vegas Golden Knights. Wouldn’t you?

But in the end, the players seemed to like the result. And the fans were able to cheer on their favorites, too.

Patrik Laine in particular was at the heart of the celebrations. He didn’t just stand out because of his jacket, but because fans applauded him as if he were Carey Price.

For those who missed it, it goes like this.

Once again, Habs fans have shown they know how to do things right. And for Patrik Laine, who has come a long way and won’t be able to play hockey for the next few months, it must have been special.

For his fiancée, at least, it was. And she wasn’t afraid to say so on Instagram.

The next few months won’t be easy for Laine, who will have to recover from his knee injury. We’ve seen that he’s still a long way from a return to action and has a long way to go.

But he knows more than ever that the fans are eagerly awaiting his return.


