Oliver Kapanen makes his NHL debut tonight

Martin St-Louis has just been talking to the media.

According to the club’s coach, Emil Heineman will leave his place to Oliver Kapanen for tonight’s game. Among the skaters, this will obviously be the only change to note.

Oliver Kapanen will make his NHL debut in Thursday’s game against the Bruins. Oliver Kapanen will make his NHL debut on Thursday in Boston#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vhFFMuT7JD – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024

This will be his first NHL game.

Cayden Primeau will be in net. The head coach didn’t change his plan despite Samuel Montembeault’s big game last night.

No surprise there.

To hear the Habs pilot tell it, he hasn’t changed his basic plan. Jayden Struble (who is injured, last time I checked) and Michael Pezzetta will remain on the sidelines and will be joined by Emil Heineman tonight.

It’s not a punishment: MSL wanted to give each youngster a game up front. So I wonder who will play on Saturday night, but we’ll see in due course.

I can’t wait to see what Kapanen, who had a strong camp, will be able to bring to the Habs on the ice. After all, he’ll undoubtedly be stressed for his first game.

Even if it won’t be at the Bell Centre for the opening game.

Oliver Kapanen earlier tonight during the Habs player introductions. pic.twitter.com/GGwjbEzTXR – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

