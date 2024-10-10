“Matvei Michkov did NOT want to come to Montreal”.

Many people are criticizing the Canadiens for not selecting Matvei Michkov in the 2023 draft.

That was already the case in 2023, but it’s been even more so since Michkov arrived in Pennsylvania in the last few months and went on a tear at the Flyers’ camp.

And let’s just say that David Reinbacher’s injury hasn’t helped the Canadiens’ cause.

All this to say that the Flyers have a big prospect on their hands in Michkov. After all, in terms of sheer talent, the Russian was drafted too low – and everyone knows it – slipping to #7.

But there has to be a reason why he slipped the way he did.

It’s possible to believe, much as Cutter Gauthier did after he was drafted, that Michkov also wanted to control where he would have been drafted. It’s a theory that’s been floating around.

And TSN 690’s Mitch Gallo is clear: Mishkov didn’t want to play in Montreal.

Because Michkov manipulated his situation… It was well known he wanted to be in Philadelphia. The Canadiens believe in having players that WANT to be part of their team and organization. Michkov did NOT want to come to Montreal. Now, if you ask me why Reinbacher instead … https://t.co/LOc08tCJh0 – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) October 10, 2024

The Canadiens and Coyotes were victims of this, that’s for sure. After all, Arizona drafted a Russian defenseman less talented than Michkov at #6 that year.

And the Habs proved, in 2024, that they weren’t afraid of the Russian factor by drafting Ivan Demidov… and they did so knowing that his 18-year-old year was likely to be a tough one. He’ll still be the 13th forward today, by the way.

SKA coach Roman Rotenberg has placed Ivan Demidov as the 13th forward again today No playing time = no development time pic.twitter.com/ErPAu1jVBp – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

All this to say that Kent Hughes often emphasized that he wanted players who wanted to be in Montreal. That explains why the Jeff Petry’s and Ryan Poehling’s of this world are gone.

And I’m sure that Mishkov, who doesn’t have an exemplary attitude, didn’t see the Habs ignoring him just because the club was “afraid of his contract” in Russia. I’m sure Gallo is right.

There’s something going on in New York. https://t.co/hcemJCYxkk – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 10, 2024

– Jake Evans: a big calendar to start the year.

#Habs Jake Evans on the #GoHabsGo facing rivals Toronto, Boston and Ottawa in a row to open the regular season: “whoever made the schedule is really giving it to us right off the hop” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 10, 2024

Corey Wray came to attend the end of training. His consulting role hasn’t ended yet… or he’s on track to be named sports director pic.twitter.com/27G8qPrUAb – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2024

– Juraj Slafkovsky: national hero. [BPM Sports]

– Really?