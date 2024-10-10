Habs suffer first loss of the season in Boston

Habs suffer first loss of the season in BostonAuteur: Sarah Jones
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight's lineup
Per warmups:
Zacha-Lindholm-Pastrnak
Marchand-Coyle-Geekie
Tufte-Frederic-Brazeau
Beecher-Kastelic-Koepke
Zadorov-McAvoy
Lindholm-Carlo
Wotherspoon-Peeke
Swayman
The first goal allowed by the Habs this season… is disallowed! pic.twitter.com/bJMLkzLu0p
Martin St-Louis’ team was much more opportunistic on the powerplay.
Strange to say, but there you have it…
Brendan Gallagher’s goal tonight (1-0) pic.twitter.com/fWu3PtlPju
Even though he didn’t collect a point on the sequence, we can take our hat off to Alex Newhook, who sacrificed himself.
Charlie McAvoy from the point.
After a face-off win by Elias Lindholm.
Bruins tie it at one. @abc6 #nhlbruins pic.twitter.com/lze1cYLYCH
But the tie didn’t last long.
That’s two in two for Cole Caufield!
Another point for Lane Hutson too! pic.twitter.com/91xJAmiqNm
Shortly after Caufield’s goal, Mark Kastelic responded with his first in a Bruins uniform.
Mark Kastelic ties things up for Boston.
Great work from Cole Koepke driving to the net. Gets rewarded with a secondary assist.
2-2 game. pic.twitter.com/t0FZDFAcjg
Welcome to Boston!
Elias Lindholm has his first goal as a member of the Bruins.
An excellent play from Pavel Zacha leads to David Pastrnak’s one-time bomb to give Boston a two-goal lead. Career goal #350 for Pastrnak. pic.twitter.com/ISjLpzUl5U
Cole Koepke adds another 55 seconds later pic.twitter.com/X1QCJnjFgA
The club came out like a lion, so much so that midway through the period, they closed the gap. Josh Anderson deflected Kaiden Guhle’s shot.
Josh Anderson’s goal tonight (5-3) pic.twitter.com/I4iRrApBSY
But…
Gallagher cuts the deficit to 1 on a SUPERB pass from Jake Evans! pic.twitter.com/XIRspdtR6n
Mark Kastelic scores his second goal of the evening.
Fourth line has come to play tonight.
6-4 Boston. pic.twitter.com/LfOJEl12jh
Final score: 6-4 Bruins. You can’t say Martin St-Louis’s troupe was feeling sorry for itself, though, trailing by three goals.
Extensions
– Mike Matheson and Cayden Primeau were horrible.
– Time to put Lane Hutson on the first powerplay wave.
“That wasn’t a good decision by Mike Matheson to take a shot there (on the PP) – Marc Denis on RDS pic.twitter.com/TClhFADW5O
– Good thing he wasn’t drafted by the Bruins.
let’s just say Hutson likes playing at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/CdBNyFvE4X
– Not a good start.
Last season, the Habs were 1-10-1 on the second game of a back to back. pic.twitter.com/WJpwcLtkvb
