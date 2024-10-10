Habs suffer first loss of the season in Boston

Per warmups: Zacha-Lindholm-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-Geekie

Tufte-Frederic-Brazeau

Beecher-Kastelic-Koepke Zadorov-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Wotherspoon-Peeke Swayman – Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 10, 2024

The first goal allowed by the Habs this season… is disallowed! pic.twitter.com/bJMLkzLu0p – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 10, 2024

Less than 24 hours ago, the Habs blanked the Leafs at the Bell Centre. Tonight, it faced another big club, this time the Bruins.Here are the line-ups:The game got off to a bad start for the visitors.The Bruins buzzed in the offensive zone and Montreal was awarded a penalty.Boston thought they had scored the first goal of the game, but after a review by Martin St-Louis, the goal was disallowed.

Martin St-Louis’ team was much more opportunistic on the powerplay.

Strange to say, but there you have it…

Just like last night, they scored on the power play. Brendan Gallagher scored. Joel Armia and Lane Hutson picked up the assists.

Even though he didn’t collect a point on the sequence, we can take our hat off to Alex Newhook, who sacrificed himself.

Charlie McAvoy from the point. After a face-off win by Elias Lindholm. Bruins tie it at one. @abc6 #nhlbruins pic.twitter.com/lze1cYLYCH – Ian Steele (@RealianSteele6) October 10, 2024

The Bruins responded moments later, however, also with a man advantage.Charlie McAvoy found a shooting line and gave the Habs their first goal against of the season.

But the tie didn’t last long.

That’s two in two for Cole Caufield! Another point for Lane Hutson too! pic.twitter.com/91xJAmiqNm – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 10, 2024

Cole Caufield, at the mouth of the net, scored his second goal of the season. Another assist for Hutson on the sequence.Unlike last night, there was plenty of action in this match.

Shortly after Caufield’s goal, Mark Kastelic responded with his first in a Bruins uniform.

Mark Kastelic ties things up for Boston. Great work from Cole Koepke driving to the net. Gets rewarded with a secondary assist. 2-2 game. pic.twitter.com/t0FZDFAcjg – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 10, 2024

Welcome to Boston! Elias Lindholm has his first goal as a member of the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/CtFqMizy7r – Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) October 10, 2024

An excellent play from Pavel Zacha leads to David Pastrnak’s one-time bomb to give Boston a two-goal lead. Career goal #350 for Pastrnak. pic.twitter.com/ISjLpzUl5U – Bear With Me (@BearWithMe_Pod) October 11, 2024

Cole Koepke adds another 55 seconds later pic.twitter.com/X1QCJnjFgA – RDS (@RDSca) October 11, 2024

2-2.Just before the end of the very long first period, Elias Lindholm gave the Bruins their first lead of the game.His first as a member of the club.In the second period, the hosts waited until the final minutes to score their fourth goal.David Pastrnak hit the target, his 350th career goal.And less than a minute later, Boston took a three-goal lead.5-2 after 40 minutes of play.In the third period, Martin St-Louis decided to shuffle his cards.Juraj Slafkovsky started the period alongside Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach.

The club came out like a lion, so much so that midway through the period, they closed the gap. Josh Anderson deflected Kaiden Guhle’s shot.

On the sequence, Oliver Kapanen collected his first NHL point.With less than five minutes left in the game, Brendan Gallagher scored his second goal of the game and gave his prospects renewed hope.

But…

Gallagher cuts the deficit to 1 on a SUPERB pass from Jake Evans! pic.twitter.com/XIRspdtR6n – RDS (@RDSca) October 11, 2024

Mark Kastelic scores his second goal of the evening. Fourth line has come to play tonight. 6-4 Boston. pic.twitter.com/LfOJEl12jh – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 11, 2024

Kastelic also scored his second of the game a few seconds later.

Final score: 6-4 Bruins. You can’t say Martin St-Louis’s troupe was feeling sorry for itself, though, trailing by three goals.

Extensions

Montreal returns to action on Saturday at the Bell Centre against the Senators.

– Mike Matheson and Cayden Primeau were horrible.

– Time to put Lane Hutson on the first powerplay wave.

“That wasn’t a good decision by Mike Matheson to take a shot there (on the PP) – Marc Denis on RDS pic.twitter.com/TClhFADW5O – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

– Good thing he wasn’t drafted by the Bruins.

let’s just say Hutson likes playing at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/CdBNyFvE4X – carina (@goalcauf) October 11, 2024

– Not a good start.