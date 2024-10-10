Cédric Paré’s gesture is a warning to the entire NHL

We’re talking less and less about Cédric Paré’s gesture, because water is slowly flowing under the bridge.

But the fact remains that if I say “Cédric Paré’s gesture” this morning, everyone knows exactly what I’m talking about. And they will for a long time to come.

After all, it’s taken all the prospects away from Habs fans in one fell swoop.

But it wasn’t just in Montreal that the move got people talking. It was an event that inevitably had echoes throughout the NHL because of everything that followed.

Nobody’s going to make me believe that it didn’t have an impact on the “are there too many warm-up games” debate of recent weeks.

Do NHL players support a shorter preseason and longer regular season? Yes, but with conditions.

In fact, Elliotte Friedman reports in his 32 Thoughts that during a game in Salt Lake City (and when I say a game, I mean… the only game in franchise history), Mikhail Sergachev may have been influenced by what happened with Laine.

For some reason Sergachev decided not to send Bedard into outer space, which was a choice I appreciate

Sergachev, who is coming back from a serious injury, avoided contact with Connor Bedard, which led to a Blackhawks goal.

According to Luke Gazdic, who was at the microphone during the game, it’s definitely possible that the defender had in mind what happened during the preparatory schedule in connection with his former team.

And frankly, there’s clearly something behind it. And why? Because Sergachev, who could have destroyed Bedard, looked more like Jim dropping Michael in the water in an episode of The Office.

Those who know, know.

Something had to have slowed him down. And it’s logical to think that he wanted to protect his body, when he’s just starting to put it to the test in matches again after his injury.

– Bob Dylan is invited to a Sabres game.

Bob Dylan is invited to a Sabres game.

– The Rangers’ goalie won’t talk about his contractual situation.

Igor Shesterkin declined comment on his contract negotiations.

– News from CF Montreal.

Martinez arrived from Florida in the last few hours, but he's sick. From what I understand, he's getting back into shape and rhythm today, and will rejoin the group at the next session. He's really not hurt, I'm told.

– That’s right.

