3:17 for Demidov today: It’s pathetic how stubbornly SKA won’t use him

I don’t know why, but I had a feeling this morning when I got up.

I had a feeling that Ivan Demidov was going to have a big game today, as his team took on Dinamo Minsk.

In the end, I felt that way for no reason at all. Not because Demidov had a tough game: because the Habs prospect didn’t play all game, or nearly all.

Two first-period assists, two second-period assists… and that was it.

The Russian finished the game with an excellent (or not) playing time of 3 minutes and 17 seconds, which will reopen the debate we’ve been having in Montreal for weeks.

SKA is down 3-0, clearly needing offense, and Ivan Demidov has … 3:17 of TOI – The Habitant (@the_habitant) October 10, 2024

But at this point, we realize that it’s simply pathetic, how stubborn SKA is not using it.

It’s been four games in a row that he’s spent less than six minutes on the ice, and he hasn’t been used for more than 10 minutes by his coach since September 27.

That said, it’s the same question that keeps coming up lately when we talk about his situation.

Why doesn’t the Habs try to do what the Flyers did with Matvei Michkov?

Yes, he’s under contract with SKA, and yes, the original plan was for him to spend the last year of his contract in Russia before coming to North America… But the Habs can’t afford to lose a full year of development for their top prospect.

I’d pay good money to see and hear what’s being said right now in the Habs’ management offices :

It must be said: the Canadiens have made a big mistake by leaving Demidov at SKA. The Habs shouldn’t have left the development of a future star in the hands of unpredictable people. PHI found a way to get Michkov out (probs with money under the table), why couldn’t the Habs? pic.twitter.com/oay2LO7JSz – HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 10, 2024

But beyond all that, I also wonder how Demidov is feeling right now.

Roman Rotenberg is shattering his confidence, and what’s happening is that Demidov has been skating with a tight butt when he boards the ice for the past few games.

He’s afraid to make mistakes and he’s not playing the way he should. Demidov is a talented player who needs to touch the puck to bring success to his club… But that’s virtually impossible when he’s not playing and when he’s being used as a 13th forward.

It’s a shame.

