“Simon Boisvert doesn’t like Demidov’s playing time

Ivan Demidov hasn’t been in his coach’s good graces for a few games now.

Roman Rotenberg isn’t using him much, and that’s worrying in the eyes of many Montreal fans.

We know the tendency of clubs in Russia, but still.

After all, it’s hard to be satisfied with his playing time when you see how difficult the last few games have been at this level :

7:32 on September 29

4:07 on October 3

3:22 on October 5

5:31 on October 7

That’s four games in a row that Demidov has spent less than eight minutes on the ice, and that’s not ideal.

Simon Boisvert(Process) understands the reality of the KHL, but still finds it a little illogical:

It’s a bit nonsensical. – Simon Boisvert

It’s normal.

Because a player who’s just been drafted in the top-5 should have the chance to play so he can progress on the ice.

You know the drill, after all.

The Habs would have the opportunity to control his development if Demidov were in Quebec, but we know that’s not the case.

That said, the only thing we can do… is hope that the situation is corrected, or that Demidov is loaned out to another team so that he can continue his development in the right way.

Overtime

A bit like SKA did with Matvei Michkov last year, basically.

– Yes!

