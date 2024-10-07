Canadiens 2024-25: F*ck the mix, we have to end up in the cellar (again)Auteur: Emily Smith
There was a buzz during the Canadiens’ rookie camp, as well as during the first days of the real training camp.
But ever since Cédric Paré took an axe to DekHockey and smashed Patrik Laine’s knee, the buzz has died down. Of course, knowing that Laine hasn’t had surgery and could return to action around Christmas has given some prospects renewed hope… but the buzz just isn’t the same anymore.
The Habs have not participated in the playoffs for the past three springs. In short, since their elimination in the Stanley Cup Grand Final, the Habs haven’t even come close to playing a single playoff game…
Rebuilding – or rather, building a dominant team – often takes more than three short years in the cellar.
Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevsliy, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat… they weren’t all drafted in the same three amateur drafts. It took place over several years.
It’s simple: I think the Habs would be better off in the long run if they lost the majority of their games this season.
F*ck no man’s land. Long live high draft picks in 2025!
We’ll try to be in the mix for real in 2025-26 when Ivan Demidov has been released from SKA (KHL) and Patrik Laine is back to 100%.
I know it was only the preparatory schedule, but after winning their first two games, the Habs have just lost four in a row. They failed to score a single powerplay goal – but allowed several – and their shorthanded offense worked like my Uncle Marcel’s old Chinese scooter.
Brendan Gallagher… Josh Anderson… Joel Armia… Christian Dvorak… there’s still far too much dead wood – especially up front – to say we’re ready to turn the corner on this rebuild.
Trying to be in the mix for this group is as good an idea as trying to be in the mix for Québec solidaire when your name is Éric Lapointe or Kevin Parent…
Or trying to be in the mix for the federal Conservatives when your name is Paul Piché.
It’s like Sir Path and Montréal-Nord: they just don’t go together!
I know everyone’s tired of seeing the Habs go through long winters and be eliminated when spring rolls around, but I think it’s best to accept this reality for another year. After that, we can aim for the playoffs (and the mix). The young defensemen will have gained experience and the team will have seven quality forwards.
What’s more, Dvorak and Armia’s contracts will have expired! Let’s not try to speed up the rebuilding process…
Overtime
