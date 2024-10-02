Alex Kovalev: “Juraj Slafkovský will need to bulk up to excel in the NHL”.

When the Habs drafted Juraj Slafkovský at No. 1, they did so with a view to acquiring a potential high-quality power winger. The club never hesitated to take him because they liked the kid‘s talent, but especially his size.

There was risk involved, but the potential was enormous.

And so far, we’ve seen the Slovakian make himself at home in the NHL. His confidence is growing, and he’s using his size more and more.

Alex Kovalev chatted with Sergey Demidov, and in discussing Slaf's case, he made a rather peculiar statement:

Slafkovský needs to become more consistent, and to do that, he needs to put on weight and gain stamina. – Alex Kovalev

In terms of consistency and endurance, Kovalev isn’t necessarily wrong. That said, what’s particularly intriguing is the point at which he considers that Slaf needs to bulk up. It’s worth remembering that last year, the kid weighed 230 pounds… and that he’s hovering around 220 pounds this season.

He’s not exactly a featherweight.

This summer, Elliotte Friedman reported that Slafkovský was “starting to look massive”. Without necessarily being heavier, he’s gained muscle mass… and that could possibly help him become one of the NHL’s best power forwards.

At least, according to Kovalev.

The former Habs forward also had a word to say about Ivan Demidov… and recommended that the kid “not only look good”. It’s one thing to score beautiful goals, but he has to be able to show off even when he can’t flash.

It’s a way of saying that he’ll have to be able to be a complete player, basically.

In short, interesting words from Kovalev, who chatted a bit about two of the organization’s most promising young forwards. We’ll see if his advice is heeded by the two youngsters now.

