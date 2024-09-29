Patrik Laine: season over before it’s even started?Auteur: ewilson
I still can’t believe how nightmarish the evening of September 28, 2024 turned out in the blink of an eye.
All the excitement surrounding the Montreal Canadiens’ upcoming season collapsed in the space of a minute.
I’d told him I’d be late for the game and that I didn’t want to hear about it until I’d caught up, so as not to be “spoilered”.
“Patrik Laine is finished. His knee. I’m going to cry.” – My father
In short, the mood of the evening was completely ruined, and I didn’t even feel like going home to watch the game anymore.
In fact, I didn’t feel like doing anything at all, because all my enthusiasm for the Habs’ 2024-2025 season had vanished in a split second.
I may be an optimistic person, but for me, Patrik Laine’s season was over before it had even begun.
Still, we don’t yet know the severity of Laine’s injury, and as my colleague Raphael Simard mentioned last night, there are several possible scenarios, as follows.
Concerns for Laine are as follows
Torn ACL (season over)
Torn MCL (depends on grade)
Torn meniscus (4-6 weeks if trimmed, 4+ months if repaired)
Bone bruise (week-to-week)
Can be just 1, multiple or all of the above injuries
Exam is helpful but MRI tomorrow will clarify https://t.co/0CXeDoP24C
– Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) September 28, 2024
Personally, I don’t believe in simple bone contusion.
It’s so horrible for Laine, who finally seemed to be getting back on the ice after months of inactivity.
It’s tough physically, but especially mentally, after all the guy’s been through.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Laine’s career was in jeopardy if the worst came to the worst in his case.
In any case, if Laine doesn’t return to action this season, he’ll never be a shadow of his former self after missing almost two full seasons.
Unfortunately, he’ll become a burden for the Habs with his $8.7 million contract in 2025-2026.
In short, let’s hope the worst has been avoided for Laine, but honestly, I find it hard to believe after what I’ve seen, especially considering that Laine left the Bell Centre on crutches and a knee brace.
