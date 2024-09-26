All 36 Rocket home games to be broadcast on BPM Sports

All 36 Rocket home games to be broadcast on BPM SportsAuteur: cbrown
After learning that Anthony Marcotte would be covering the Habs for BPM Sports in recent weeks, we wondered what the Montreal sports station’s plan was for broadcasting Rocket games.
The cat’s out of the bag. @BPMSportsRadio will continue to broadcast the Rocket’s 36 home games next season. I’ll be back to the description with @VDemuy, while continuing my current mandate on the Habs beat. https://t.co/j2CXR3U8Pn
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 26, 2024
