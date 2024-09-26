Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
All 36 Rocket home games to be broadcast on BPM Sports

After learning that Anthony Marcotte would be covering the Habs for BPM Sports in recent weeks, we wondered what the Montreal sports station’s plan was for broadcasting Rocket games.

After all, Anthony Marcotte used to describe the games on BPM Sports, and it was pertinent to ask whether he would be back for next season.

The news broke in the last few minutes: BPM Sports will continue to broadcast all 36 home games for the 24-25 campaign.

Anthony Marcotte will return as host, and Vincent Demuy as analyst.

Great news for those who used to listen to the games on the radio:

More details to come…

