All 36 Rocket home games to be broadcast on BPM Sports

After learning that Anthony Marcotte would be covering the Habs for BPM Sports in recent weeks, we wondered what the Montreal sports station’s plan was for broadcasting Rocket games.

The cat’s out of the bag. @BPMSportsRadio will continue to broadcast the Rocket’s 36 home games next season. I’ll be back to the description with @VDemuy, while continuing my current mandate on the Habs beat. https://t.co/j2CXR3U8Pn – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 26, 2024

After all, Anthony Marcotte used to describe the games on BPM Sports, and it was pertinent to ask whether he would be back for next season.The news broke in the last few minutes: BPM Sports will continue to broadcast all 36 home games for the 24-25 campaign.Anthony Marcotte will return as host, and Vincent Demuy as analyst.Great news for those who used to listen to the games on the radio:

