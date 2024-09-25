In the Snake’s eyes, Kapanen lacks the finishing touch to play on a top-9 club champion.

Oliver Kapanen is the new darling of Montreal fans.

It has to be said that he’s having an excellent training camp so far, and that the positive comments about him are well-deserved.

We’re even starting to talk about the possibility of seeing him start the season in Montreal if he continues to be so solid on the ice…

Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet discussed Kapanen in the latest episode of their podcast, and it was the Snake’s comments that caught my attention.

After all, he’s no slouch when it comes to talking about Habs prospects… and it’s no different when it comes to Kapanen.

The Snake likes the fact that Kapanen never gives up on the ice and constantly fights for the puck, but he doesn’t see him becoming an impact player in the National League.

For him, Kapanen is more of an energy player than anything else, because his finishing isn’t there to be a top-6 player or to spend 16-17 minutes a game on the ice:

I don’t think he’s capable of finishing games to break into the top-9 of a champion club. – Simon Boisvert

The podcast episode can be found by clicking on the link below:

It’s hard to say, because since the start of camp, the Finn has been doing the right things on the ice.

He scored two goals in his first intra-squad game, he really doesn’t look like a tourist during training sessions and he was really good on Monday night against the Flyers at the Bell Centre.

But on Monday night, Kapanen didn’t just show his game: he showed his offensive talent by creating things for his team-mates.

#Habs prospect Kapanen 0+2 Montreal debut. Been following Oliver’s development for 5 years now. He is ready for the next step. Oliver showed how good he can be and on both sides of the puck. Intelligent puck-mover. Oliver looks allmost NHL-ready. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rsNM5YUEWb – Finnish Prospects (@FinnishProspect) September 24, 2024

We saw why many see him as an excellent hockey IQ:

Obviously, we shouldn’t lose our heads over a youngster’s training camp performance.

That said, right now it’s hard not to be impressed by Oliver Kapanen’s performance.

I expect to see him get another chance to shine… And if he has a game like Monday’s, we can really start talking about him as a potential candidate to be part of Martin St-Louis’ line-up on October 9.

