“Bergie, he was the worst tabarn*k”: when the Antichambre forgets to close its microphones

Did you know that you can listen to excerpts from L’Antichambre as podcasts?

For those who didn’t know, it’s something that’s being done. And we know because yesterday, in a podcast version of the beginning of the hockey post-game show, we see that there was a problem.

What problem? The folks at RDS put a version online that includes several minutes of panelists chatting without knowing the microphones were open, a few minutes before the show.What this means, in concrete terms, is that in the excerpt in question , there are several minutes before the start of the show when we really go behind the scenes of the Antichambre.

Hurry up and listen to it: my guess is that it won’t be online for long.

What’s said in the extract in question isn’t the end of the world. Gilbert Delorme, Guy Carbonneau and Gaston Therrien talk about the junior hockey of their time and the characters of the day.

In particular, the guys recall a 19-0 volley against Trois-Rivières and the coaches of the time. And that’s when Gaston Therrien brought Bergie into the conversation.

Bergie was the worst tabarn*k ever. – Gaston Therrien

Between you and me, I don’t think Michel Bergeron hears this and falls for it. As far as I’m concerned, the Tiger knows he wasn’t always loved around the league.

But let’s just say, afterwards, it makes the on-air headlines seem… flatter.

This isn’t the first time L’Antichambre has been caught with open mics, but it was a lot less vulgar and sexual this time. It’s a problem that needs to be fixed because if it happens again, worse things could be said.

It probably also means that no one listened to the clip again once it was posted online.

Can we put this down to the fact that l’Antichambre’s studios have been moved to Nun’s Island because of the flooding of the regular station’s offices, and people are looking for their bearings?

On the fact that many productions are made in Toronto, and coordinating everything can’t be easy?

Extension

It also reminds us that putting former players/coaches of the game in a studio creates a hockey locker room atmosphere before the show.

And if this continues, Stanley25 will have some competition…