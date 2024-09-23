“Un vache tabarn*k”: Mike Commodore takes a swipe at Patrik Laine

Since Patrik Laine arrived in Montreal, the comments have been very positive.

Everyone seems to understand that the player has come a long way and that he’ll need time to become the man and the player he can be. For example, people understood on Saturday when he didn’t train with the others.

And tonight, I expect him to be warmly applauded at the club’s warm-up game against the Flyers.

People in Quebec are said to be hard on Habs players, but in the last few hours, I’ve just seen the first real nasty comment about Laine since the trade.

And it’s not from Quebec: it’s from the ROC, the rest of Canada.

Mike Commodore, who is known to be Mike Babcock’s best friend (or not), decided to use an image from three weeks ago to criticize Patrik Laine.

First of all, before putting up Commodore’s tweet, it’s worth remembering that earlier this month, Laine showed up in the Habs dressing room dressed like this. Not everyone appreciated it.

And that’s where we come back to Commodore.

The former player, who played a few games in Hamilton late in his career, said he doesn’t want to sound like a boomer, but that he considers it unacceptable to show up dressed as a dairy cow cr*ss for his first look in Habs colors.

Folks..I meant to comment on this weeks ago..I am trying not to sound like an old crusty prick…but in what world is it ok to show up looking like a fucking milking cow for your first look as a Montreal Canadien…un vache tabarnak. https://t.co/LH6IVtQ7l9 – Mike Commodore (@commie22) September 23, 2024

You’ll notice that Commodore even ended his tweet in French by tweeting “un vache tabarn*k” to make sure we understood. And that’s even though the word vache is feminine.

I’m not sure the people in the Habs locker room like that kind of tweet, but I wonder what the club’s management thought when they saw it coming earlier this month.

Overtime

– Speaking of the wolf.

Martin St-Louis sees progression in Laine’s game.https://t.co/yrzt4PyvAZ – Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) September 23, 2024

– Kirby Dach thinks Patrik Laine fits in well with the group.

#Habs Kirby Dach on Patrik Laine: “Patty’s awesome… he’s definitely fit in right away; it doesn’t feel like he just got traded here, it feels like he’s been here for a few years now meshing in really well….” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2024

– Lane Hutson hadn’t planned on making that pass.

#Habs Lane Hutson on his viral flip pass: “it just happens in the moment – I don’t really think about throwing out a pass that high very often but sometimes it just happens” – Hutson says it’s definitely not something he practices doing either! https://t.co/Pph070gqHm – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 23, 2024

– It’s not going well.

The playoffs are slipping through their fingers. https://t.co/U5UMYB6VVS – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 23, 2024

– The Kings are looking for reinforcements.