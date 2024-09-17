Reading the papers the day after a game: Geoff Molson’s least favorite thing to do

Yesterday was the Canadiens’ golf tournament. As a result, the Canadiens’ management was all over the place.

We also saw Geoff Molson talking to the media (which doesn’t happen every day) about the upcoming season. We learned that he, too, is a fan of the famous mix. #MotEnM

Having the owner’s point of view is always interesting, since he’s the one who decided to rebuild. Knowing his expectations is therefore normal, this far into the process.

But we didn’t just hear it in Laval-Sur-Le-Lac: we also saw it on Noovo’s “Je viens vers toi” show. It’s a Marc Labrèche show.

In fact, the Canadiens owner was there with Samuel Montembeault and David Savard. Among other things, the owner offered tickets to a warm-up game to the fans in attendance.The Habs owner was there to talk about the documentary on the rebuilding (the first episodes will be available tomorrow on Crave) of the Habs, we understand.

But it’s also interesting to see that he was asked about his favorite and least amusing aspects of his job. And while he loves going to games at the Bell Centre, he’s less fond of reading the papers the day after a tough game.

Habs owner Geoff Molson along with David Savard will be both on the Quebec talk show “Je viens vers toi” on Noovo tonight at 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/6Zx0mox0Lw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 17, 2024

Obviously, Montreal is the best and the worst. When the Habs play badly, it’s not always easy to read the comments that follow, we agree.

However, many people are aware that the club is rebuilding. That’s why the comments are sometimes not as bad as in the past, when the Habs tried to be good.

For the past few years, it’s mainly the boys’ effort that’s been judged. If the club is flat on a given night, it’s certain that the next day, it won’t be as chic as if the effort was there.

I can’t wait to see how many games this season will be judged harshly the next morning…

Overtime

– Interesting.

Hearing Peyton Krebs and Buffalo are closing in on an extension. Sounds like around 2x$1.45M – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 17, 2024

– Official.

London + Oshawa will host a 2 game rivalry series between the CHL + USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. The WHL/OHL/ QMJHL will combine players in a showdown of top 1st year NHL Draft eligible prospects vs NTDP. The CHL/USA Prospects Challenge will be held Nov 26+27. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 17, 2024

– Rouge?

Ivan Demidov #91 at SKA practice today, wearing a red jersey. pic.twitter.com/S3aMQcAGM3 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 17, 2024

– You betcha.