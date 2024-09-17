Skip to content
Habs games broadcast on Crave: Alain Crête hears about the idea

Credit: Getty Images
Tomorrow morning, a ton of Canadiens fans will be taking the Crave platform for a spin. The reason? The first two episodes of a behind-the-scenes series on the Habs will be available on the platform.

For the next four weeks, there will be two new episodes every week.

So, this will be an appointment on the platform for Montreal hockey fans… but according to what’s circulating behind the scenes, it could be the first in a (very) long series of appointments.

This morning, Alain Crête was on BPM Sports… and during the interview (which was very interesting), the conversation quietly veered towards the new game broadcasting contract, which will begin with the 2026-27 season.

And the RDS studio host shared a very interesting piece of information in connection with all this:

I’ve been told that one of the options Bell might consider is putting hockey games on Crave. – Alain Crête

In fact, it’s an idea that colleague Maxime Truman mentioned over three months ago. So he was obviously on to something…

To contextualize this information, it should of course be remembered that Crave is owned by Bell. Such a move would have the (quite clear) aim of increasing subscriptions to the platform (and, by the same token, generating more revenue).

One wonders whether next month’s documentary series isn’t a form of “test” in connection with all this.

What is clear, however, is that from 2026-27, things are really going to change when it comes to sports broadcasting. We’ve been talking about seeing Habs games broadcast on such a platform for some time now, but the idea of Crave being that platform is clearly gaining ground.

Of course, we don’t know to what extent. That said, we can assume that if it happens, it will be on a fairly regular basis.

We know thatAmazon is now getting its nose into the matter, and in Canada, Monday night games will be broadcast exclusively on Prime (but only for the English component). This is a trend we’re also seeing in other major sports, whether it’s the NFL, which broadcasts its Thursday night games on Prime, or the MLB, which has games exclusively available on Apple TV+.

What’s clear, then, is that we’re really on the cusp of major changes in live sports broadcasting. And when Alain Crête notes that, as of 2026, “we won’t have finished paying to watch live sports”… he’s right.

Overtime

– We wish him well.

This isn’t the first time he’s been at the heart of such stories.

– He has a place to lose at camp.

– Tyler Ennis announces his retirement.

– That would be great news.

