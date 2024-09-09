There will (finally) be Canadian games this week

There will (finally) be some Habs games this week.

Of course, they won’t be regular-season games that will help the Habs in their impossible quest to make the playoffs: they’ll be prospect games. The baby Maple Leafs will be in town for the occasion on Saturday and Sunday.

But still: the Habs will play.

The fact that the nights are chilly not only makes us realize that summer is coming to an end, it’s also a reminder that the hockey season is well and truly upon us right now.

In two days’ time, the rookie camp begins. There will be physical testing and practice before the games on September 14 and 15. And since the Habs have a good team, it’s going to be interesting.

Then, next Monday, it’s the Habs’ golf tournament. And then, of course, in the following days (the 18th), we’ll be starting our real training camp for the upcoming season.

More and more, the guys are coming back to town. He’s already got plenty of players in Quebec, and even if he’s missing a few – Nick Suzuki is in Vegas representing the Habs to the media, and Cole Caufield is at Johnny Gaudreau’s funeral – still, camp is coming.

Cole Caulfield of the Montreal Canadians speaks about Johnny Gaudreau. “He’s everything you could want in a guy,” pic.twitter.com/tAo39r0imD – Pete Bannan (@PeteBannan) September 9, 2024

We’ll soon be able to start speculating about the Habs’ lineups based on what we see at camp. It’ll be pretty interesting, and we’ll have some answers to our questions.

We’ll also see if Kent Hughes feels the need to move. It’s a possibility, as we all know.

Overtime

After a long summer (apart from contract extensions and the acquisition of Patrik Laine, the last two months have not been the most active for the Habs) in Montreal, things are back on track.And hope can be reborn, as it is every September.

– At least a good month before we can buy Victory jerseys.

PWHL jersey’s are still in production. Expect release closer to end of October, beginning of November. – Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 9, 2024

– Please note.

#CFMTL Lassi runs solo while the group plays some form of possession game. Joaquin Sosa is inside. Otherwise, from what I can see, everyone – except the three Canadian internationals – is present. Martinez, Coccaro, Vilsaint, Piette and company. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 9, 2024

– Interesting.

QMJHL : Pavel Rosa among the Olympiques immortalshttps://t.co/mSGAvhIkq2 – RDS (@RDSca) September 9, 2024

– Ivan Demidov on the third line. Game time is 12:30 p.m. Quebec time.

Ivan Demidov will play on a line alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov & Borna Rendulic again. SKA vs Lokomotiv today at 12:30pm ET pic.twitter.com/aXvQSSwlb0 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 9, 2024

– Really?