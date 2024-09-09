Sidney Crosby wants to reach an agreement with the Penguins before the season begins

Sidney Crosby has finally broken his silence.Everyone was wondering what would happen next in his case in Pittsburgh, and he gave more information today.

The Penguins captain, who is representing his team at the NHL’s player media tour in Vegas, told reporters on site that he is optimistic about reaching an agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the terms of a contract extension before the start of the season.

Sidney Crosby told reporters here in Las Vegas at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour he’s “pretty optimistic” an contract extension will get done before the start of the season. “I don’t know what day, specifically.” – Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) September 9, 2024

For now, though, Crosby doesn’t know when it’s going to happen.

The Penguins’ regular season kicks off on October 9 (like the Habs), and the club’s first preseason game is less than two weeks away, on September 21.

Will he sign before the preseason starts?Could it even be before the start of camp next week?One wonders what the contract structure will look like.Crosby is 37 and still putting up exceptional numbers for a player of his age.

But we also know about his desire to win, and at this level, I’m not going to fall off my chair if he decides to leave money on the table to give Kyle Dubas a bit more muscle.

He’s made money in his career and I agree that he deserves to be paid what he’s worth.

That said, Crosby is so desperate to win one last Cup before retiring that I wouldn’t be surprised.

And given that the Penguins don’t have a big bank of prospects, perhaps seeing Crosby paid “less money” would allow Kyle Dubas to pick up another weapon on the market before it’s too late.

