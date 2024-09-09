Martin St-Louis and Dominique Ducharme had lunch together last year

Martin St-Louis and Dominique Ducharme had lunch together last yearAuteur: jdavis
Marc Bergevin’s departure changed everything, of course.
Ducharme has already said he doesn’t want anything to do with St-Louis, since every coach who loses his job is replaced by someone else. That’s part of the game when you’re a pilot.
He’d said it before, but now the Vegas assistant has repeated it to Michel Beaudry, who wrote an article in the Journal de Montréal about his discussion with Ducharme.
Dominique Ducharme’s new life in Vegas: “I’ve seen worse ” https://t.co/K9jecu2GRX
– Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) September 9, 2024
Michel Beaudry reports that the two men went out to eat together last year. We imagine they talked a bit about the Habs, but clearly there was no bitterness on Ducharme’s part.
I wished him good luck, and it was sincere. – Dominique Ducharme
But he’s not bitter about the Canadiens, a club that ultimately gave him his chance. He knows that losing your job is part of the game when you’re a coach.
Even if he probably wasn’t the right guy for the job, that’s worth something, isn’t it?
