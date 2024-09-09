LPHF: the Montreal club is now called La Victoire

LPHF: the Montreal club is now called La VictoireAuteur: esmith
It’s been a long time coming, but now it’s here: the LPHF has decided to announce the names of the six teams in its league. This means there will no longer be just “Club de Montréal” to refer to the Québécois line-up.
The #PWHL Official Team Names:
Toronto Sceptres
Montreal Victory
Ottawa Charge
Boston Fleet
Minnesota Frost
New York Sirens
– Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 9, 2024
Of course, it goes without saying that with a name like that, La Victoire opens the door to criticism. “La Victoire incapable of buying itself a victory” is a comment that could come back.
The club, which will be playing at Laval’s Place Bell this year, chose a name that is in French. It was important for the club – and it avoids many, many criticisms for the future.
You’ll notice that the PWHL, in naming the six teams, marked Montreal’s name in French. There was no accent to the word Montreal, that being said. #ComeOn
Remember that last year, none of the clubs had names. This year, it’s different.
