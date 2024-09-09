LPHF: the Montreal club is now called La Victoire

It’s been a long time coming, but now it’s here: the LPHF has decided to announce the names of the six teams in its league. This means there will no longer be just “Club de Montréal” to refer to the Québécois line-up.

The #PWHL Official Team Names: Toronto Sceptres

Montreal Victory

Ottawa Charge

Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

New York Sirens – Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 9, 2024

What does this mean?In the case of Montreal, the club has decided to go with Victory for the future. This was announced this morning, at a time when we knew that the league was about to unveil its names.The other five teams are the Toronto Spectres, Ottawa Charge, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens. All announced this morning.Like it or not?

Of course, it goes without saying that with a name like that, La Victoire opens the door to criticism. “La Victoire incapable of buying itself a victory” is a comment that could come back.

You get the idea?

The club, which will be playing at Laval’s Place Bell this year, chose a name that is in French. It was important for the club – and it avoids many, many criticisms for the future.

(Re)introducing the inaugural six, as you’ve never seen them before: Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

Montreal Victory

New York Sirens

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres pic.twitter.com/oMTyeTbecL – PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) September 9, 2024

Here, for those who want to see them, are the other logos.

You’ll notice that the PWHL, in naming the six teams, marked Montreal’s name in French. There was no accent to the word Montreal, that being said. #ComeOn

Remember that last year, none of the clubs had names. This year, it’s different.

