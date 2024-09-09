Kaiden Guhle friendly jumps on Lane Hutson after being pantsed

The 24-25 season is fast approaching. Camps in all four corners of the league get underway next week, and several players have already arrived in their respective cities in preparation for the upcoming campaign.In Montreal, we know that several guys are already training in Brossard, and among them is Lane Hutson.His place in the Montreal line-up for the first game of the season is not 100% guaranteed, which is why the idea of rubbing shoulders with several other players from the club while waiting on a regular basis makes sense.I mention Lane Hutson because the Habs released a video of the defenseman at practice earlier today.

We see him use his hands to foil Kaiden Guhle, and then we see Guhle claim that he “never had a chance” to take the puck away from him.

To hear this from Guhle, who is renowned for his excellent defensive play… It’s still remarkable:

Quick on his skates, that Lane We feel you, Kaiden #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gJa7ITxfMQ – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 9, 2024

In the video, Guhle can also be seen wrapping his arms around Hutson to tease him a little at the end of the sequence.

That said, Hutson seems to be acclimatizing really well to the group because this isn’t the first time we’ve seen his teammates give him love since his arrival in Montreal.

Need I remind you that, at his very first training session with the Habs, Hutson scored a magnificent goal and the guys screamed?

There’s a great camaraderie within the group:

Lane Hutson wows the gallery in his first practice with the Habs, much to the delight of Slafkovsky, Matheson and company! pic.twitter.com/psyykZtd9c – RDS (@RDSca) April 15, 2024

Everyone in Montreal knows that Lane Hutson has the potential to be an important player for the Habs in the long term.

And that’s one of the reasons why everyone is looking forward to seeing him in action this season, when he’ll be in his very first professional season.

There’s a bit of uncertainty about him because of his reason and because the sample size is small… But what helps is that we’ve seen him be good and continue to see him be good against National League players.

The video with Guhle is further proof.

