Kaiden Guhle friendly jumps on Lane Hutson after being pantsed

We see him use his hands to foil Kaiden Guhle, and then we see Guhle claim that he “never had a chance” to take the puck away from him.
To hear this from Guhle, who is renowned for his excellent defensive play… It’s still remarkable:
Quick on his skates, that Lane
We feel you, Kaiden #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gJa7ITxfMQ
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 9, 2024
That said, Hutson seems to be acclimatizing really well to the group because this isn’t the first time we’ve seen his teammates give him love since his arrival in Montreal.
There’s a great camaraderie within the group:
Lane Hutson wows the gallery in his first practice with the Habs, much to the delight of Slafkovsky, Matheson and company! pic.twitter.com/psyykZtd9c
– RDS (@RDSca) April 15, 2024
And that’s one of the reasons why everyone is looking forward to seeing him in action this season, when he’ll be in his very first professional season.
There’s a bit of uncertainty about him because of his reason and because the sample size is small… But what helps is that we’ve seen him be good and continue to see him be good against National League players.
Overtime
– Good point.
In an interview with @MartinLemay, Danièle Sauvageau explained what she liked about the symbolism of Montreal’s new team name in LPHF!
To listen to the full interview: https://t.co/CL90KdWCzS pic.twitter.com/CQTkkcXkp8
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 9, 2024
– It’s now or never in Ottawa.
Ottawa Senators | Chabot, Giroux and Stutzle excited about team changes https://t.co/ptHMG0XZ6p
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 9, 2024
– A real one!
This Bucs fan had Mike Evans’ autograph tattooed on his leg.
If you had to get a tattoo of any athlete’s autograph, who would you choose?
@Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/uQXY59c3uF
– cllct (@cllctMedia) September 9, 2024
– Oh…
It’s going to be a bumpy ride in the outfield. https://t.co/v9qcWctfoc
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 9, 2024