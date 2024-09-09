Skip to content
Johnny Gaudreau’s wife announces she is nine weeks pregnant

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife announces she is nine weeks pregnant
Before his death, Johnny Gaudreau was the father of two children.

His wife, Meredith, gave birth to a girl in September 2022, and she went on to give birth to a boy in February 2024.

That said, Meredith took advantage of the large gathering at Johnny and Matthew’s funeral to announce that she was nine weeks pregnant.

Johnny died a few months after having his second child, and a few months before meeting his third child.

It’s a really nasty nightmare.

Meredith delivered a powerful message to Johnny.

She talked about his qualities, and especially reminded us what a good father he was.

She also sent love to Kevin Hayes and Sean Monahan, who were Johnny’s best friends before he passed away.

The images are hard to watch.

The three kids are going to have to grow up without their dad because someone decided to take his car after drinking.

It’s heartbreaking.

Because in the end, there’s no one on earth who deserves to suffer a fate like this.

It was avoidable, after all. And that’s what’s even more frustrating / disappointing when you think about it.

Images were posted on Twitter of Sean Monahan crying his eyes out.

It’s so sad.

