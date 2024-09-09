Johnny Gaudreau’s wife announces she is nine weeks pregnant

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife announces she is nine weeks pregnantAuteur: ataylor
That said, Meredith took advantage of the large gathering at Johnny and Matthew’s funeral to announce that she was nine weeks pregnant.
It’s a really nasty nightmare.
Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, is pregnant with their third child. Their children are growing up without their dad because of the decision to drink and drive. Her tribute was beautiful. There are so many stories that continue to be shared about how much he loved everyone.
She also sent love to Kevin Hayes and Sean Monahan, who were Johnny’s best friends before he passed away.
A bond cemented in eternity.
Meredith Gaudreau honors her late husband Johnny and delivers heartfelt messages to Kevin Hayes & Sean Monahan.
Rest in Peace, Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau #CBJ | #JohnnyHockey pic.twitter.com/n40kJYVRaK
It’s heartbreaking.
Because in the end, there’s no one on earth who deserves to suffer a fate like this.
It was avoidable, after all. And that’s what’s even more frustrating / disappointing when you think about it.
Extension
It’s so sad.
sean monahan sobbing as he serves as johnny gaudreau’s pallbearer was heartbreaking to watch. serves to remind us how real their bond was. i can’t believe this is real pic.twitter.com/eeG2PIDnti
